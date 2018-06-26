70
Scenes from Houston Pride 2018, Part I
Posted On 26 Jun 2018
Photos by Dalton DeHart
Dalton DeHart
Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Gay Texas Official Faces Recall Election Over Leaked Grindr Photos
Gay Texas Official Faces Recall Election Over Leaked Grindr Photos
Mayor enlisted First Baptist pastor to negotiate Cross Coburn's resignation, but councilman refused.
