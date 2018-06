0 Share with your friends Submit

Mars, our planet of action, reaction, self-protection, and body awareness, goes retrograde from June 3 through September 30. Mars goes retrograde about every two years, and the last one was in 2016. With this retrograde, we can be successful by working with our ongoing projects and avoid starting new ones. This is a good time to get back on your health regimen, confront the issues you have been avoiding, and refrain from burying your anger. Sometimes old enemies resurface when Mars is retrograde. Mars has the greatest impact on the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) and the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius). Find positive ways to express this energy!

ARIES (March 21–April 19). You are especially busy this month, with multiple areas demanding your attention at the same time. You are more communicative, and are getting your daily chores and activities more organized. Work and family demands can be quite strong. Friends can be an important resource for you this month, especially if your schedule is overloaded. By midmonth you are focusing more on your home and family, and setting some boundaries for yourself so you don’t feel so overwhelmed. With Mars, your ruling planet, retrograde from June through November, you may occasionally feel that you have low energy and your timing is off, or that you’re clumsy and accident-prone. With Mars retrograde, step back and reassess your actions before you press forward.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). There are changes aplenty for the bulls and cows! Uranus (the rebel, and the planet of progressive change and the need for greater personal freedom) has entered Taurus for the first time in 83 years. As Uranus moves through your sign over the next seven years, you will be releasing restrictive behavior and ideas from your past that had been holding you back. This is the time of reinvention! You are focused on making the best use of your resources this month. At work, this is the time to step up and demonstrate your leadership skills and think outside of the box. By the end of the year, you will either step into a promotion or start your own business.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). Happy birthday to the sign of the twins. This is your personal yearly cycle when the sun returns to the same spot in the Zodiac that it was in at your birth. June is good for evaluating last year’s goals and looking at new opportunities this year. You are in a very reflective period this month. You may find it beneficial to step away from your agendas and routines and take a broader look at where you are. You are questioning a lot of your own motives and decisions while you’re in this period of course-correction. This could be an excellent month to work with a life coach or someone who can help you create a more positive structure in your life. Toward the end of the month, you are focused on your finances. This may be a good time to review your investments or put yourself on a budget.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). The beginning of this month is a good time for you to relax and have a more low-key presence. This would be an excellent time for some self-nurturing. With your finances, you are about to focus on ridding yourself of undue financial obligations, making better use of what you have, and developing new plans so that your future is more financially stable. You’re also paying a lot more attention to your health, and looking at ways to regenerate some of your youth. By the end of the month, you are back on track and focusing on activities that support your goal of being more financially and emotionally secure. Your relationships need some renewal as well. Make sure that you and your partner are moving in the right direction.

LEO (July 23–August 22). Relationships are going to be your main topic for several months as Mars (planet of action, reaction, anger, and confrontation) visits the partnership area of your horoscope. If you are involved in a relationship, this is a good time to look at renewing your bonds and connections. If you are having problems in your relationship, this period will bring those issues to the surface so that you can address them and clear them out of the way. If you aren’t able to clear them, this could be a time when you and your partner move in different directions. For those of you who are single, you may feel the need to have more companionship, especially with people whom you have already come to trust. By the end of the month, you are ready for a break in your routines and activities.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). This month, the planets are in the career and business-associations sector of your horoscope. This is a good time to promote yourself, your work, or your services. You may want to take on a leadership role, especially with your business associates. You have strong expectations for yourself and what you can do! Your community connections are stronger by the end of the month, so this could be a good time to become active in your homeowners association or participate more in your children’s educational activities. You are moving into an excellent time to take on a brand-new health regimen. This energy will be very strong from June through the end of November—plenty of time to develop positive health routines.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). You have a lot of activities going on this month! You continue your progress with making your home a safer and more comfortable place. In the first part of the month, you are open to taking some classes, having a stronger presence on social media, or just taking some time to get away from it all. In the latter part of the month there are a lot of demands on your time, so you will have to pay attention to where your boundaries are working or not working. This is also an excellent month to share time with your children so you can keep your heart young as well. Career and family responsibilities take over your focus toward the end of the month. Make sure you don’t lose yourself in trying to be fair to everyone else.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). There are big changes in the relationship arena of your horoscope! You are more comfortable with setting your boundaries and being more vocal about what your needs are. This is an excellent time to renew bonds, readjust your relationship needs to fit where you are now, and to feel more freedom to make a commitment. However, if you’re feeling trapped or unhappy, you may be working on your exit strategy. At work, you continue to be busy. By midmonth, you may be stepping into a new leadership position at work or within your community. You will be working on making your home a safer and more comfortable place during the last half of the year. You could be remodeling, relocating, or adding an outdoor awning to give yourself that extra space you’ve always wanted. It’s easy to take on too much this month, so be careful that you don’t overload yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21).

As the month begins, relationships are your primary focus. If you’re involved, you’ll want to spend more time with your partner doing fun and interesting things. If you are single and looking, you’re more magnetic than usual and can easily draw people to you! This is also very helpful if you’re trying to market your services and skills to the general public. Money may still feel tight, but you are working hard to generate new revenue streams. Be careful with your driving this month. It’s easy for you to get lost in your thoughts and thinking ahead, rather than paying attention to what’s going on in front of you. By the end of the month, you are more focused on your finances and doing more with what you have. Don’t overthink this. Stick with your plan, and you will get to the end.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). With your ruling planet, Saturn, visiting your sign for the next two years, you are reevaluating your goals and expectations to make sure they are still the right decisions for you. Saturn is a heavy planet, and can overshadow the other planetary activity in your horoscope. Saturn can be a harsh inner parent. At the beginning of the month you are improving your day-to-day work activities. This is an especially good time to reinstate an exercise or health program that you did in the past. It’s easy to be impulsive with your spending this month. By the end of the month, you are more focused on your partnerships. This is a good time for you and your partner to get away on a private retreat to make sure that your goals are still aligned. Pay attention to your boundaries, and don’t let your work rule your life.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). You are full of energy this month, and are ready to make changes in yourself, your domestic and family life, and anywhere that you feel restricted or limited in your expression. Mars, planet of action and self-defense, will be visiting your sign from June through the end of November. This is the very best time for you to focus on what’s best for you! You will be more direct and authentic in your communications and interactions with others, and you will not suffer fools gladly. If there are problems in any areas of your life, you will want to bring them out and figure out how to fix them. Your relationships, both business and personal, may be your initial targets. You will also be paying more attention to your health and your physical appearance. If you don’t get enough exercise, it may be harder to sleep with Mars being so present. Find a positive outlet for this very strong energy.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). As the month begins you are focused on your home and family, and making that part of your life more comfortable. If you are a writer or an artist, you will want to make your work more accessible to the public. This could be a good time to work with a publisher or an agent who can help you market what you have. If you’ve been thinking about changing your career direction, this is an excellent time to be looking at taking some classes to help guide you along your way. In the latter part of the month you are more connected to your family, and especially your children. You could easily take on the role of a mentor for a family member, or for people in your community.

