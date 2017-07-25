0 Share with your friends Submit

Photos by Dalton DeHart

The Harris County Democratic Party hosted an LGBTQ Pride Celebration at Hamburger Mary’s on July 22. The event was sponsored by Drs. Ian Barrett and Bryant Brazeal, and Judge Jerry Simoneaux. Host committee members were Stephen Abrams Harrison, Kara Zardiackas DeRocha, Judge Mike Engelhart, James Graf, Wes Hart, Bryan Hlavinka, Kevin J Hoffman, T.J. Hoffman, Mike Holloman, Jani Lopez, Lisa Madry, Beau Miller, Lillie Schechter, Cory Sepolio, Melanie Toarmina Pang, Frances E. Valdez, Melissa Vivanco, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Lou Weaver, and Dennis Beedon.

