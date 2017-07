0 Share with your friends Submit

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Mint Julep 2017, benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs, was held July 16 at Rich’s Houston. The Diana Foundation, Bryan Hlavinka, and Jani Lopez were honored during the event, which was presented by Lymphedema Institute, Inc. and White Rhino Financial. Tony Bravo; Linda Cantu; and Ben Dillon were co-chairs of Mint Julep, which was emceed by Domenic Cusano and Ginger Grant.

