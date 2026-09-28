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2026 Houston Cinema Arts Festival Schedule
Houston Cinema Arts Festival returns October 1–11, 2026 with a wide range of queer films from documentaries about Houston icons like Brittney Griner to urgent narratives about the fight for queer rights on college campuses. Featuring a wide range of films from around the globe, many playing in Texas for the first time, these are some of the best queer films of the year.
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Houston Cinema Arts Festival 2026 Opening Kick off Night Reception
Thu, Oct 1 · 5pm
Candente
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother
Thu, Oct 1 · 7:30pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Possible Love
Fri, Oct 2 · 7pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Bottle Rocket (30th Anniversary)
Fri, Oct 2 · 7:30pm
River Oaks Theatre - Main Screen
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Meet the Makers Brunch
Sat, Oct 3 · 10:30am
Brasil
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Nether Screening: Houston Cinema arts Festival
Sat, Oct 3 · 12:30pm
Museum of Fine Arts – Caroline Wiess Law Building
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: Houston Stories
Sat, Oct 3 · 12:30pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Wood Street
Sat, Oct 3 · 3:30pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Body Is Water
Sat, Oct 3 · 4pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Sea is Within Me
Sat, Oct 3 · 4:30pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Soldiers United for Cash
Sat, Oct 3 · 7:30pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Atonement
Sat, Oct 3 · 7:30pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Chopped and Screwed Set with DJ Red
Sat, Oct 3 · 9pm
The DeLUXE Gallery
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Arts Market
Sun, Oct 4 · 10am
The DeLUXE Gallery
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
How Do We Step Into a World Fire?: Documenting Crisis
Sun, Oct 4 · 11am
Six Foot
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Sad Girlz | Mr Jesus
Sun, Oct 4 · 1:30pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: Optical Illusions
Sun, Oct 4 · 3pm
Aurora Picture Show
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
First They Came for My College
Sun, Oct 4 · 4pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
One Woman One Bra
Sun, Oct 4 · 4:30pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
ZINA | Give Me the Ball!
Sun, Oct 4 · 7pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Airport BLVD
Sun, Oct 4 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Airport BLVD After Party
Sun, Oct 4 · 9pm
The DeLUXE Gallery
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Who Killed the Fourth Ward?: The Suspects & The Guilty
Mon, Oct 5 · 7pm
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
A Land Within
Mon, Oct 5 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Community, Creativity & the Fight for Agency
Mon, Oct 5 · 7:15pm
The DeLUXE Gallery
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Making of Airport BLVD: Lessons for the Next Indie Filmmaker
Tue, Oct 6 · 5:30pm
Six Foot
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Nina Roza
Tue, Oct 6 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
A Land Within: A Workshop with Michael Kofler
Tue, Oct 6 · 7:30pm
Six Foot
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Friend's House Is Here
Wed, Oct 7 · 7pm
Asia Society
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Confessions of the Cutting Room Floor: Personal Documentary Filmmaking
Wed, Oct 7 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Gallery
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
A. Rimbaud
Wed, Oct 7 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
A Masterclass with Patrick Wang: Composing a World
Thu, Oct 8 · 7pm
Six Foot
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Once Upon a Time in Harlem
Thu, Oct 8 · 7pm
The DeLUXE Theater
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Meet the Makers Happy Hour
Fri, Oct 9 · 4pm
Brasil
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Look Back
Fri, Oct 9 · 7pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Fatherland
Fri, Oct 9 · 8pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: Borders | No Borders Narrative
Sat, Oct 10 · 11am
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Rehearsals for a Revolution
Sat, Oct 10 · noon
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Report to Mother (Amma Ariyan)
Sat, Oct 10 · 1pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: Borders | No Borders Documentary
Sat, Oct 10 · 2pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Stages
Sat, Oct 10 · 3:30pm
River Oaks Theatre - Main Screen
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Coward
Sat, Oct 10 · 4pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Mickey
Sat, Oct 10 · 5pm
Rice Cinema
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
La Gradiva
Sat, Oct 10 · 7pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Debut
Sat, Oct 10 · 8pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Mickey After Party with PC Music DJ Sets
Sat, Oct 10 · 11pm
Echoes
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Spliced + Scanned: Archival Film Screening & Splicing Workshop
Sun, Oct 11 · 11am
Six Foot
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: Now Navigations: New Experimental Films
Sun, Oct 11 · 1pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Clarissa
Sun, Oct 11 · 1pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Who Killed the Fourth Ward?: Witnesses
Sun, Oct 11 · 4pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
The Blood Countess
Sun, Oct 11 · 4pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
CineSpace Pre-Screening Reception
Sun, Oct 11 · 5pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Shorts: CineSpace
Sun, Oct 11 · 7pm
Rice Cinema · 6100 Main St
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
Everytime
Sun, Oct 11 · 7:30pm
Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Wyatt
Houston Cinema Arts Festival
HCAF26 Closing Night Party
Sun, Oct 11 · 9pm
Under the Volcano