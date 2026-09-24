Queer Things to Do in Houston, Sept 24-27

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September 24

Pride Flags Return to Lower Westheimer

Progress Pride banners return to Lower Westheimer beginning Thursday, bringing a visible show of LGBTQ pride back to the heart of Montrose. Pride Houston 365 is behind the banner project, which follows the removal of the neighborhood’s rainbow crosswalks. The new display will stretch along one of Houston’s most recognizable LGBTQ corridors and serve as both a celebration of community and a reminder of Montrose’s long queer history. Lower Westheimer through Montrose, 213-864-3121.

Annual Elected Officials Reception

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce brings business leaders, community members and elected officials together for its annual reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hearsay at Levy Park. The gathering offers Chamber members an opportunity to meet public officials and strengthen connections between Houston’s LGBTQ business community and government leaders. Hearsay at Levy Park, 3728 Wakeforest St., 346-613-2280.

Houston Ballet: Manon

Houston Ballet opens Manon Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wortham Theater Center. Choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, the dramatic three-act ballet follows Manon, a young woman pulled between love and the promise of wealth, and Des Grieux, the man willing to follow her through increasingly dangerous choices. The production offers lush dancing, romance and tragedy. Performances continue through Oct. 4. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., 713-227-2787.

Friday, September 25

Last Day, County Fair

Houston singer-songwriter Ben Chavez premieres Last Day, County Fair, a concept musical about an entertainer at a county fair who is on the verge of coming out. Performing Arts Houston presents the show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wortham Center’s Cullen Theater, with a second performance Saturday. Chavez leads on piano and vocals, joined by six more performers and an eight-piece band, in 13 original songs that play like a concert but tell one continuous story. He calls it “a love letter to Houston and to queer people in the world who are feeling lost.” September 25 & 26: Wortham Center, Cullen Theater, 501 Texas Ave.

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren joins the Houston Symphony for a high-energy celebration of Tina Turner at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jones Hall. Warren won acclaim for portraying Turner on Broadway, making her a natural centerpiece for an evening built around the singer’s powerhouse catalog. Expect some of Turner’s best-known songs performed with the scale and polish of a full symphony orchestra. Warren returns Saturday for afternoon and evening performances. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St., 713-224-7575.

The Short & Sweet Speakeasy

AvantGarden turns up the heat Friday night with The Short & Sweet Speakeasy, a compact burlesque show featuring Houston performers in the intimate Montrose venue. The production is designed as a brisk, playful night out rather than a full-length theatrical event, making it easy to pair with dinner or another late-night stop. Shows are scheduled at 8 and 10 p.m., giving weekend revelers two chances to catch the mix of glamour, humor and cabaret-style entertainment. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Rd., 832-287-5577.

Modern Nostalgia

Michael’s Outpost brings together drag, cabaret and live vocals for Modern Nostalgia, its Friday-night showcase beginning at 7:30 p.m. The longtime LGBTQ piano bar is known for performances that lean into show tunes, standards and theatrical flair, giving the evening a more intimate feel than a large club show. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave., 713-520-8446.

Saturday, September 26

The Sunflower Ball

Houston Met Dance honors queer artist and Director of Programming jhon r. stronks with The Sunflower Ball, celebrating his 20 years of artistry, mentorship and service. The evening begins with cocktails and an honors reception at 6 p.m., followed by performances, bites, a silent auction and raffle. At 9 p.m., the celebration shifts into a dance party that runs until midnight. The combination of queer artistry, dance and community makes this one of the weekend’s most distinctive events. Houston Met Dance, Phoenix Studio, 4916 Main St., 713-522-6375.

The Music Man

Theatre Under The Stars heads into the closing weekend of Meredith Willson’s classic musical The Music Man at the Hobby Center. Saturday offers performances at 2 and 8 p.m., giving audiences two chances to catch the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill, librarian Marian Paroo and the small Iowa town that gets swept up in Hill’s elaborate scheme. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St., 713-558-8887.

Proof

4th Wall Theatre Company presents David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Proof, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The drama centers on Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant mathematician, as she deals with grief, family tension and questions about how much of her father’s genius and instability she may have inherited. Intimate, intelligent and emotionally charged. 4th Wall Theatre Company, 1824 Spring St., 832-767-4991.

Sunday, September 27

Romeo and Juliet

The Alley Theatre begins previews of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet this weekend, with performances Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. The familiar tragedy of two young lovers caught between feuding families gets a fresh Houston staging as the Alley begins its 80th season. Audiences attending the afternoon performance can arrive early for a 1 p.m. Alley Chat exploring the production and its design. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave., 713-220-5700.

Houston Support Group for Parents of Trans Kids and Young Adults

Parents and caregivers of transgender and gender-diverse children and young adults can gather Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Montrose Center for a confidential peer-support meeting. The group offers families a place to share experiences, ask questions and talk with others navigating similar joys and challenges. Unlike the weekend’s entertainment listings, this is a quieter community resource, but one that can be especially valuable for parents seeking understanding, practical support and connection. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St., 713-529-0037.

Sapphic Cirque: Girls Who Vote

Pearl Bar combines circus arts, burlesque, drag and civic engagement for Sapphic Cirque: Girls Who Vote from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The free 21-and-older variety show features LGBTQ+ performers and offers voter-registration information and a rideshare sign-up to help people reach polling locations. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave.

Ongoing

Come From Away

Stages presents its Houston-produced staging of Come From Away through Oct. 18 at The Gordy. The Tony-nominated musical tells the true story of thousands of airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, following the Sept. 11 attacks and the residents who welcomed them. This Sunday’s 2 p.m. performance has an added Houston connection: it will be followed by a free conversation with Diane and Nick Marson, whose real-life romance after landing in Gander became part of the musical’s story. Stages at The Gordy, 800 Rosine St., 713-527-0123.

EyeCons at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost continues its long-running Saturday-night EyeCons drag show at the Richmond Avenue piano bar. The weekly production spotlights Houston drag performers in a setting that feels closer to cabaret than a sprawling nightclub show. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., with drinks and piano-bar atmosphere surrounding the performance. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave., 713-520-8446.

Save the Date

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival: Jaripeo Trailer

Film screening event on Sun, Oct 4th, 11:00 AM @ The DeLUXE Theater

Houston Cinema Arts Festival, Oct. 1–11

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival returns for its 18th year with more than 35 feature films, six short-film programs, filmmaker conversations, workshops, live performances and experimental cinema at venues around Houston. This year’s programming explores questions of identity, memory, technology and who gets to shape the images and stories audiences see. For movie lovers looking beyond mainstream releases, the festival offers more than a week of screenings and events that connect film with Houston’s wider arts community. Houston Cinema Arts Society, various locations, 713-429-0420.

Katy Pride Celebration, Oct. 3

Katy Pride brings its “Stand Tall, Y’all!” celebration to Bear Creek Rodeo Arena on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free, all-ages gathering features live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, community organizations and activities designed to bring LGBTQ residents, families and allies together. With more than 2,000 attendees expected, the event offers a suburban Pride celebration. Bear Creek Rodeo Arena, 3230 Hwy. 6.

Tony’s Corner Pocket 20th Anniversary, Oct. 3

Tony’s Corner Pocket celebrates 20 years in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 3, marking a major milestone for one of the city’s longtime LGBTQ nightlife venues. The West Dallas bar has built its reputation around drag, dancers, theme nights and a loyal local crowd, making the anniversary a notable date on Houston’s queer nightlife calendar. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 W. Dallas St., 713-571-7870.

Out for Good 2026, Oct. 3

The Montrose Center’s annual Out for Good gala returns to the Marriott Marquis Houston with a “Wild & Untamed” theme. The evening begins with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., followed by general doors at 7, dinner and the main program at 7:45, and an after-party. Manila Luzon serves as host, with Trinity the Tuck among the featured performers. The gala is both a major LGBTQ social event and an important fundraiser supporting the Montrose Center’s programs and services. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St., 713-800-0872.

Indigo Girls with Linda Perry, Oct. 15

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers bring the Indigo Girls to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Thursday, Oct. 15, with songwriter, producer and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry as special guest. The Indigo Girls have maintained a devoted LGBTQ following over decades through their music, activism and openness about their lives. The 7 p.m. concert offers a chance to hear longtime favorites alongside newer work from one of folk-rock’s most enduring duos. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 281-207-6278.

Mrs. Doubtfire + Out@TUTS Afterparty, Oct. 15

TUTS presents the Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, followed by an Out@TUTS Afterparty at the Hobby Center. Based on the hit film, the comedy follows a divorced father who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children. The show runs Oct. 13–25, but the Oct. 15 performance has extra appeal for LGBTQ audiences because it is paired with TUTS’ queer-focused post-show gathering. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St., 713-558-8887.

Tituss Burgess in Concert, Oct. 24–25

Broadway favorite and Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess comes to Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for two performances: Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. Burgess is known to television audiences for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and to theater fans for his Broadway work. His Houston concert draws from Broadway, pop and classic vocal material, with selections associated with performers including Bette Midler and Shirley Bassey. Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St., 713-315-2525.