The Caucus Honors Houston Leaders at 17th Annual Equality Brunch

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus brought community leaders, elected officials, advocates and supporters together at POST Houston for its 17th Annual Equality Brunch on September 13. Held under the theme “United in Pride, Powered by Joy,” the annual gathering recognized eight Houstonians for work spanning civil rights, political engagement, transgender advocacy, media and community service.

The brunch also supported the Caucus’ political work. Founded in 1975, the membership-driven organization screens and endorses candidates, mobilizes voters and advocates for policies affecting LGBTQ+ people in the Greater Houston area.

This year’s awards reflected both the organization’s history and the range of advocacy taking place across Houston. Dr. Melvin Roberts Jr. received the Larry Bagneris Leadership Award, recognizing leadership that strengthens the Caucus and advances its mission. Former Caucus president Lane Lewis received the Jim Cotton President’s Award for leadership and service to the community.

Debbie Patton received the Jim Owens Newcomer of the Year Award, while Courtney Sellers was presented with the Kristen Capps Social Conscience Award, recognizing advocacy and service aimed at creating lasting change.

The program also honored Titan Capri with the Tim Brookover Excellence in Media Award, recognizing storytelling, visibility and connection through media. Atlantis Narcisse received the Monica K. Roberts Trans Advocacy Award, named for the late Houston journalist and transgender activist, for work supporting visibility, safety, dignity and power for transgender communities.

Two elected officials were also recognized. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo received the Eleanor Tinsley Ally Award, presented for standing alongside Houston’s LGBTQ+ community and supporting a more inclusive city. State Rep. Jolanda “Jo” Jones of House District 147 received the George Thomas “Mickey” Leland Humanitarian Award, recognizing justice, compassion and service to communities that have often been left behind.

Performances were woven throughout the brunch, with appearances by Sir Andre Paris, Adeciya Iman and the St. Peter United Collective, adding music and performance to a program centered on Houston’s LGBTQ+ civic and community life.

The Equality Brunch remained one of the Caucus’ signature gatherings, combining its annual awards with fundraising and community engagement. The organization’s fundraising committee oversees the brunch and other events that support its political and voter-mobilization work.