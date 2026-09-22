LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch 2026

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund brought elected officials, advocates, and community leaders together at Hilton Americas-Houston for its annual Houston Brunch, this year celebrating “The Women Who Move Texas Forward.”

The gathering highlighted women building LGBTQ+ political power across Texas and honored Tammi Wallace, co-founder, president, and CEO of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and economic opportunity, Wallace has also maintained a years-long connection to Victory Fund and its work supporting LGBTQ+ representation in public office.

The program featured Gina Ortiz Jones, Vikki Goodwin, and Alejandra Salinas, bringing together voices from politics, advocacy, and civic leadership. Guests gathered around Victory Fund’s broader mission of increasing LGBTQ+ representation in government while recognizing the women helping shape political and community leadership across Texas.