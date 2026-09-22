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LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Brunch 2026

September 20, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 22, 2026Last Updated: September 23, 2026
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LGBTQ+ Victory Fund honored Tammi Wallace at its 2026 Houston Brunch, “The Women Who Move Texas Forward.” (Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew)

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund brought elected officials, advocates, and community leaders together at Hilton Americas-Houston for its annual Houston Brunch, this year celebrating “The Women Who Move Texas Forward.”

The gathering highlighted women building LGBTQ+ political power across Texas and honored Tammi Wallace, co-founder, president, and CEO of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and economic opportunity, Wallace has also maintained a years-long connection to Victory Fund and its work supporting LGBTQ+ representation in public office.

The program featured Gina Ortiz Jones, Vikki Goodwin, and Alejandra Salinas, bringing together voices from politics, advocacy, and civic leadership. Guests gathered around Victory Fund’s broader mission of increasing LGBTQ+ representation in government while recognizing the women helping shape political and community leadership across Texas.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 22, 2026Last Updated: September 23, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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