Fort Bend County Pride Presents Futuristic Pride Festival

Fort Bend County Pride brought its third annual Pride festival to the Rosenberg Civic Center, drawing LGBTQ residents, families, community organizations and allies from across the region for an afternoon centered on visibility and connection.

Presented under the theme “Futuristic Pride: A Celebration Beyond the Stars,” the free, all-ages festival featured live entertainment, local vendors, community resources, food, art and interactive experiences. Organizers also incorporated a Kids Zone, Senior Corner and Quiet Zone, creating spaces designed for attendees of different ages and needs.

Founded by LaToya “Hunny” Phillips, Fort Bend County Pride has worked to expand LGBTQ visibility and resources in one of the Houston area’s fastest-growing suburban communities. The festival continued that effort by bringing local organizations, businesses and residents together under one roof.

The celebration also reflected the organization’s broader focus on community building, civic engagement and strengthening LGBTQ representation throughout Fort Bend County.