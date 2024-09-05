Latinx DJ Rosez: Advocating for Queer Latinx Women in the Industry

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Like many people, DJ Rosez was searching for a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. By watching DJ tutorials online, the Latinx musician quickly turned her passion into a career.

“I remember watching a news segment that said you should work out and you should have a hobby,” she says. “I just watched YouTube and learned about DJing, and this quickly became a hobby. I never imagined it would become a full-fledged career.”

Since then, Rosez, who identifies as lesbian, has traveled across the country and played major sets at SXSW and Boiler Room. With her success in the industry, Rosez is now aiming to increase representation for queer Latinx women.

“I think, overall, DJing itself is a male-dominated industry,” she says. “If you were to think about all the women that are DJs, it’s a small percentage. Now when you have Latina DJs, it’s even smaller. And then you add queerness to it, it’s even smaller. But we all deserve to have our voices be heard and upheld. And what I like to create with this platform is safe spaces for queer women.”

When she’s not traveling across the country, Rosez is usually performing every Tuesday at Tikila’s In The Heights for their BUENAS loteria night. Rosez has become known for curating “Latin vibes” by playing a unique fusion of Latinx hits and mash-ups.

“I started playing a lot of Latin music when I first started, and I focus a lot on showcasing women artists. But as you get bigger gigs and you have bigger crowds, you wanna play a set that resonates with the crowd that you’re with,” she says. “Because at the end of the day, we’re here for people to have a really good time and cherish the night or whatever event that we’re in. When it comes to creating Latin vibes, I really like to incorporate different cultures.

For example, she explains, a set list of hers may have Missy Elliott on a reggaeton beat, or Miley Cyrus and Merengue, or Sexy Red and bachata.

“You know, Cumbia is also something that really separates me from other DJs,” she emphasizes. “I have Panic at the Disco in Cumbia. I love trying to find how these worlds can collide. Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the nation. So I want to be able to make sure it’s an experience for all folks. That’s definitely how I cultivate parties. I try to make a big sound. If there’s a theme, I try to incorporate very special edits. It’s just a fusion of cultures.”

Despite traveling the country and playing in front of huge crowds, Rosez thinks the biggest milestone of her career thus far is playing at Pride Houston this June.

I love my city,” she says. “I love Houston so much. I definitely consider performing at Pride Houston to be one of my biggest milestones. I really felt like my queer identity was being uplifted. Nothing compares to performing something for your peers and neighbors at your home. You can go to all these major cities, you can do all these opening acts, but nothing compares to playing in your home with your community like that.”

For anyone who attends her DJ sessions, Rosez hopes people leave feeling energetic and that their identities have been seen and heard.

“I hope they leave knowing that they had a really good time,” she says. “I know that’s such a cliché thing to say, but so many people have so much on their shoulders, so when they go out to these events, this is their form of leisure or self-care. The least that we can do is to provide them with a great space to really enjoy themselves. I really hope that they enjoy themselves. I just hope they feel welcomed, seen, and heard.”

Going forward, music producer Rosez plans to continue to play weekly in the Houston club scene, adding that she just feels incredibly lucky to live out her dream and to perform for people for a living.

“I really just took a gamble making this my full-time career,” she says. “I just know that I’m very filled with purpose and community, wherever that takes me. I’m good with that.”

For more information, go to djrosez.com