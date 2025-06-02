Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Officer Josephine “Jo” Jones

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Female Identifying Grand Marshal

Officer Josephine “Jo” Jones

48, She/Her

“Being named Grand Marshal is a deeply personal honor. It’s a recognition from my community that I, too, am seen—not just for my work, but for who I am. As someone committed to serving, protecting, and showing up authentically, this role means everything. This honor is also a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come—and how far we still have to go. My goal isn’t to stand above anyone but to stand beside those who need to be seen, heard, and uplifted. It’s a chance to use my platform to amplify voices often left out of the conversation and to advocate for a city where every LGBTQ+ person can live safely, authentically, and freely.”

Known for:

Being someone who shows up and listens. As the Houston Police Department’s LGBTQIA+ liaison, she has worked to build and sustain the relationship between our community and law enforcement. Her goal has always been to bridge gaps and create spaces where trust can grow—one conversation at a time. She makes it a point to ensure that every voice is heard, especially those who have long felt unseen or unheard.

Favorite cause:

Investing in youth—especially those who need safe spaces and strong role models. As a youth, she was fortunate to have mentors that she looked up to, so she believes that supporting our young people is how to shape a better life. She also cares deeply about connecting people in crisis to needed police resources, particularly those who’ve historically been fearful or left out of the system.

Defining moment:

The first time she saw a police officer march openly in a Pride parade. That visibility changed everything. It showed her that hearts and institutions can evolve, and that acceptance can grow in places where it once felt impossible.

Shero:

The late, great Monica Roberts. Her advocacy and voice were unmatched.

Coping with current politics:

She leans on her Houston Police Department family, her LGBTQ community, and a good dose of laughter. She stays grounded by serving others and reminding herself that even the smallest acts of kindness can be revolutionary.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A world where every LGBTQ person—especially our youth—feels seen, safe, and celebrated. Where our strength, joy, and love speak louder than anything else.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org