Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Daron Yanes Perez

Male Identifying Grand Marshal

Daron Yanes Perez

29, He/Him/El

“Being named Grand Marshal means the world to me. It feels good to know the work being done by trans men in Houston is being recognized. Our efforts often happen behind the scenes, and this moment brings that work into the spotlight. Trans men are still so invisible, and I hope this helps shift that. I will keep raising awareness, building community, and pushing for more trans-led leadership in our city.”

Known for:

Founding Trans Men Empowerment, a Houston nonprofit that uplifts trans men—especially Black, indigenous, and people of color and immigrant trans men—through advocacy, leadership, and mutual aid. As a trans man and Cuban immigrant, he knows what it’s like to navigate life feeling unseen. That’s why he has worked to create space for people like himself—folks who are often overlooked but deserve to be heard, supported, and celebrated.

Favorite cause:

Advocating for access to gender-affirming health care, especially top surgery. The Trans Men Empowerment organization raises funds to help members with surgery costs, and works with others to navigate the healthcare system. Top surgery is life-changing—it’s about confidence, mental health, and being able to live fully in your truth.

Defining moment:

When Elliot Page came out as a trans man, it had an enormous effect on him. It wasn’t just the visibility. It was how honest Page was about finally feeling at home in his body. As a trans man and immigrant, he didn’t grow up seeing anyone like him in the spotlight. That moment gave him hope and reminded him that sharing our stories creates space for others to do the same.

Shero:

Sylvia Rivera. She was fearless and spoke up for the most marginalized, especially trans people, sex workers, and people of color. Her fight reminds him why it’s important to stay loud and visible.

Coping with current politics:

It’s tough for him. He feels the weight of every anti-trans and anti-immigrant law. He copes through action, leaning on community, and rest. Organizing gives him purpose, but he also unplugs, cooks food that reminds him of home, and leans on his chosen family. That balance keeps him going.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A future led with inclusion, where Black and Brown trans voices are truly centered—and where we’re not just surviving, but living with joy, safety, and freedom.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org