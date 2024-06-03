Pride All Month Long
Your 2024 Pride Calendar of Events
Dive into the vibrant spectrum of the Greater Houston area’s LGBTQ Pride festivities with OutSmart’s 2024 calendar of events! In addition to the two downtown parades on June 22 and June 29, there will be fundraising parties, a Fun Run, Pride Nights at Houston Astros and Houston Dash games, theater events, and even a library reading. Whether you’re a seasoned activist, a dedicated arts supporter, or a curious newcomer to Houston’s LGBTQ community, there’s something for everyone as we come together to amplify queer voices and advocate for equality during Pride Month!
Community
June 1
Pride Bingo and Drag Show
First Christian Church Katy presents its annual Celebrate Pride Bingo event, benefiting the Transparent Closet clothing store.
tinyurl.com/2vpz5aej
Community
June 1
Brazoria County Pride Festival and Celebration
Brazoria County Pride hosts a celebration of love, acceptance, and diversity at the 2024 Pride Event! Featuring Miss Gay America 2024, Miss Dessie Love-Blake, Miss Chevelle Brooks, and more. tinyurl.com/3m78xu4w
Community
June 5
Montrose Center Open House
This is your opportunity to meet Montrose Center‘s new CEO Avery Belyeu and learn more about the Center and its invaluable services. tinyurl.com/msxcshzx
Stage
June 6
Pride Night at Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show LGBTQ Happy Hour and post-show entertainment for Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Taking Steps. tinyurl.com/4m56esn3
Community
June 7
Pride in Business
Kick off the first week of Pride Month 2024 by joining the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for 4th Annual Pride in Business Celebration and Awards! Hilton Americas. tinyurl.com/mr24r74p
Community
June 8
This Party’s a Drag!
For this year’s annual fundraiser, the Catastrophic Theatre invites you to embrace your Inner Queen, King, and Everything Outside Of and In Between. tinyurl.com/bdz2bh73
Community
June 8
Behold All the Dwellers Upon Earth Reading
Houston Public Library’s Summer Reading for Grownups series celebrates Pride Month by hosting a conversation with local author John Merullo. tinyurl.com/332zj9vd
Community
June 9
Pride 5K Fun Run and Pride Market
Lace up those running shoes and show your support for the LGBTQ community, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time. The run starts and ends at Frost Town Brewing. tinyurl.com/np3mzvrj
Community
June 9
We Are the Rainbow Celebration
Trans Men Empowerment presents their Pride event featuring a live DJ, drag performances, onsite HIV testing, and more. tinyurl.com/2c9kjrk3
Sports
June 12
Pride Night with the Space Cowboys
Join the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field on for the 3rd Annual Space Cowboys Pride Night. tinyurl.com/434thmps
Sports
June 15
Pride Night with the Houston Sabercats
Join Houston’s Rugby Union team as they stand together in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community on Pride Night. tinyurl.com/ycxjte9p
Sports
June 15
Pride Night with the Houston Dash
Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dash as they take on Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedash
Community
June 15
Latinx Pride Fundraiser
Winnie’s Real Deal hosts a Latinx Pride fundraiser benefiting Out for Education, with hosts Adriana LaRue and DJ Rosez. tinyurl.com/2afj83st
Community
June 22
Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival
This year’s theme, Rainbow Revolution, is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/38ta7f6s
Stage
June 22
Planet Pink!
DNVRMX presents the official New Faces of Pride after-party at POST HTX, featuring guest DJ, producer, and remixer GSP (Greece) as well as Houston’s own Marti Frieson. tinyurl.com/38fyshh4
Community
June 23
Pride Brunch 2024
Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and Montrose Center Fundraiser. Music by DJ Chad Guidry, and drag performances on the hour by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. tinyurl.com/59fu6ehe
Sports
June 25
Pride Night at the Houston Astros
Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. tinyurl.com/astrospride
Community
June 25
Dine with Pride
Join Pride Houston 365 at Via 313 for Dine with Pride. Meet the Pride Houston 365 team, enjoy music by DJs, and snag some free swag and event tickets. tinyurl.com/yvzju2dz
Community
June 28
Rainbow on the Green
Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the downtown park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq. tinyurl.com/yf5u3wh5
Sports
June 29
Pride Night with the Houston Dynamo
Celebrate and support Pride with the Houston Dynamo as they face off against Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedynamo
Community
June 29
Lyric Market Pride Brunch
Lyric Market hosts a pre-parade Pride Brunch with specialty cocktails and decor, a DJ, and food specials outdoors on the Lyric Center plaza. tinyurl.com/ybud32vz
Community
June 29
2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade
The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride. The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/3c3a5sx5
For more Pride 2024 events, please visit our online calendar at tinyurl.com/prideOSM2024.
