Pride All Month Long

Dive into the vibrant spectrum of the Greater Houston area’s LGBTQ Pride festivities with OutSmart’s 2024 calendar of events! In addition to the two downtown parades on June 22 and June 29, there will be fundraising parties, a Fun Run, Pride Nights at Houston Astros and Houston Dash games, theater events, and even a library reading. Whether you’re a seasoned activist, a dedicated arts supporter, or a curious newcomer to Houston’s LGBTQ community, there’s something for everyone as we come together to amplify queer voices and advocate for equality during Pride Month!

Community

June 1

Pride Bingo and Drag Show

First Christian Church Katy presents its annual Celebrate Pride Bingo event, benefiting the Transparent Closet clothing store.

tinyurl.com/2vpz5aej

Community

June 1

Brazoria County Pride Festival and Celebration

Brazoria County Pride hosts a celebration of love, acceptance, and diversity at the 2024 Pride Event! Featuring Miss Gay America 2024, Miss Dessie Love-Blake, Miss Chevelle Brooks, and more. tinyurl.com/3m78xu4w

Community

June 5

Montrose Center Open House

This is your opportunity to meet Montrose Center‘s new CEO Avery Belyeu and learn more about the Center and its invaluable services. tinyurl.com/msxcshzx

Stage

June 6

Pride Night at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show LGBTQ Happy Hour and post-show entertainment for Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Taking Steps. tinyurl.com/4m56esn3

Community

June 7

Pride in Business

Kick off the first week of Pride Month 2024 by joining the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for 4th Annual Pride in Business Celebration and Awards! Hilton Americas. tinyurl.com/mr24r74p

Community

June 8



This Party’s a Drag!

For this year’s annual fundraiser, the Catastrophic Theatre invites you to embrace your Inner Queen, King, and Everything Outside Of and In Between. tinyurl.com/bdz2bh73

Community

June 8

Behold All the Dwellers Upon Earth Reading

Houston Public Library’s Summer Reading for Grownups series celebrates Pride Month by hosting a conversation with local author John Merullo. tinyurl.com/332zj9vd

Community

June 9

Pride 5K Fun Run and Pride Market

Lace up those running shoes and show your support for the LGBTQ community, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time. The run starts and ends at Frost Town Brewing. tinyurl.com/np3mzvrj

Community

June 9



We Are the Rainbow Celebration

Trans Men Empowerment presents their Pride event featuring a live DJ, drag performances, onsite HIV testing, and more. tinyurl.com/2c9kjrk3

Sports

June 12



Pride Night with the Space Cowboys

Join the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field on for the 3rd Annual Space Cowboys Pride Night. tinyurl.com/434thmps

Sports

June 15

Pride Night with the Houston Sabercats

Join Houston’s Rugby Union team as they stand together in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community on Pride Night. tinyurl.com/ycxjte9p

Sports

June 15



Pride Night with the Houston Dash

Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dash as they take on Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedash

Community

June 15

Latinx Pride Fundraiser

Winnie’s Real Deal hosts a Latinx Pride fundraiser benefiting Out for Education, with hosts Adriana LaRue and DJ Rosez. tinyurl.com/2afj83st

Community

June 22



Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, Rainbow Revolution, is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/38ta7f6s

Stage

June 22



Planet Pink!

DNVRMX presents the official New Faces of Pride after-party at POST HTX, featuring guest DJ, producer, and remixer GSP (Greece) as well as Houston’s own Marti Frieson. tinyurl.com/38fyshh4

Community

June 23

Pride Brunch 2024

Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and Montrose Center Fundraiser. Music by DJ Chad Guidry, and drag performances on the hour by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. tinyurl.com/59fu6ehe

Sports

June 25



Pride Night at the Houston Astros

Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. tinyurl.com/astrospride

Community

June 25

Dine with Pride

Join Pride Houston 365 at Via 313 for Dine with Pride. Meet the Pride Houston 365 team, enjoy music by DJs, and snag some free swag and event tickets. tinyurl.com/yvzju2dz

Community

June 28



Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the downtown park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq. tinyurl.com/yf5u3wh5

Sports

June 29



Pride Night with the Houston Dynamo

Celebrate and support Pride with the Houston Dynamo as they face off against Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedynamo

Community

June 29

Lyric Market Pride Brunch

Lyric Market hosts a pre-parade Pride Brunch with specialty cocktails and decor, a DJ, and food specials outdoors on the Lyric Center plaza. tinyurl.com/ybud32vz

Community

June 29



2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride. The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/3c3a5sx5

For more Pride 2024 events, please visit our online calendar at tinyurl.com/prideOSM2024.