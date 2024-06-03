Pride Houston 365 Male-Identifying Grand Marshal: Kevin Dapree Anderson

“Being named as a 2024 Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshal is significant

because the community collectively voted to [recognize] my value

and the importance of my contribution. It is an absolute honor, and it will provide

an opportunity for me to continue my advocacy for mental, emotional,

and sexual health awareness and resources to a city-wide audience.” — Kevin Anderson

Known For:

Anderson is known in the community for creating brave spaces that center art and healing, with heART&SOUL and The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc. being his best-known platforms.

In 2009, he created heART&SOUL, one of the longest-running queer-centered open mics in the country. This multidisciplinary artistic space has been a launching pad for many local and national artists of all disciplines, and continues to provide a platform for emerging storytellers.

Established in 2013, The T.R.U.T.H. Project (TTP) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and mobilize queer communities of color and allies through cultural arts and resources that promote mental, emotional, and sexual health. Created through a trauma-informed lens, The T.R.U.T.H. Project fills the void of limited programming and support for queer communities of color and their allies. TTP has made possible a brave space where individuals can express themselves and seek support that often proves to be life-transforming or even life-saving. The T.R.U.T.H. Project is honored to be the first Black queer-founded and -led organization in Houston that is a certified trauma-informed care organization.

Advocacy:

Since the inception of heART&SOUL, Anderson has created intersectional space for local judges, and district representatives to engage with the community and raise awareness regarding LGBTQ rights and the importance of the queer vote and voice.

Within The T.R.U.T.H. Project, he has curated programs and community discussions that raise visibility and knowledge, and increase access for queer people of color, people of color living with HIV, and allies. He intends to continue to lead efforts to eradicate stigma and center braver spaces for queer communities to thrive through his community efforts and intentional mentorship.

Favorite Cause:

Advocating for greater wellness, mental and sexual health awareness and resources.

Dream to Change the World:

Waking to a day where all queer folk are living a life that is stigma-free, and where reaching their best potential comes as easily as water being poured from a spout.

Ultimate Life Mission:

To curate queer joy where all feel welcomed and are provided tools to ensure that the joy continues to flourish.

Favorite Hashtags:

#representationmatters; #blackqueerjoy

What: The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

When: Saturday, June 29 (Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.)

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: pridehouston365.org