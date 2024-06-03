Pride Houston 365 Female-Identifying Grand Marshal: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut

“Being named Grand Marshal holds so much meaning to me. Current Pride celebrations are only possible because of the unapologetic activism of

Marsha P. Johnson and countless other Black trans women who oftentimes go unnamed and forgotten. I want to continue to provide visibility and representation of Black trans women and the legacy of Black trans liberation.” — Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut

Known For:

Espeut works with The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. as a program director. The Normal Anomaly eliminates barriers and creates new norms for Black LGBTQ+ people. She is also a board member of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, where she helps to increase Black trans representation and visibility within political spaces.

Advocacy:

Espeut’s work centers on uplifting Black LGBTQ+ people; helping to co-create, curate, and build spaces of Black queer and trans joy. The narrative and stories of Black queer and trans people are typically ones of trauma, pain, and injustice.

Her work centers on hope, joy, and the expansive belief that community is the answer.

Favorite Causes:

Those that impact Black trans women, economic justice,

and gender and racial justice.

Dream to Change the World:

That we can co-create spaces that center joy and liberation—spaces that have a place for vulnerability, transparency, grace, and growth.

Ultimate Life Mission:

To normalize the identity and existence of Black

trans women.

Favorite Hashtags:

#HotGirlCityGirlIcyGirlMaterialGirl; #YourMansFirstChoice

What: The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

When: Saturday, June 29 (Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.)

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: pridehouston365.org