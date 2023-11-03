BB’s Tex-Orleans: Bigger, Better, and Boozy-er

Way back in November of 2007, Brooks Bassler opened a little Tex-Orleans spot on Montrose Boulevard. Wedged between a dry cleaner and a gas station in an aging Montrose strip center, the original BB’s drew crowds for its authentic tastes, with many dishes made from Bassler’s Maw Maw’s recipes. His granny even came from Louisiana to help train the kitchen staff in her dishes. Known for its late-night crowds sopping up a night of imbibing with Gulf Coast shrimp po’boys and spicy bowls of gumbo, BB’s became an instant Montrose classic and soon spread its good eats to 12 Houston-area locations, and another two locations in San Antonio.

But that little shoebox location just couldn’t contain the fans.

“It was time,” says founder and CEO Bassler. “We had to move.” Earlier this year, after 15 years at the original location, BB’s abandoned the old spot and moved down the road to 515 Westheimer Road, home of the former Osaka. They went from nine tables to seating 70 inside with a large outdoor patio.

“And it’s decent parking for Montrose,” adds Bassler. “I would say good parking, but nowhere in Montrose really has good parking. But certainly, better than the old location.” The new spacious digs also offers a full bar and new kitchen makeover.

“Not having to deal with that old building is great,” says Bassler. “Everything here is new.”

One thing that hasn’t changed at the new location is the hours. The original BB’s was known for its late-night hours, and the new Montrose location keeps the doors open ’til 3:00 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4:00 a.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Exclusive to the Montrose location are Boozy Sunday brunches, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every weekend. Start with a traditional peach Bellini or a good ol’ Margarita before plowing into the Breakfast of Saints Morning Glory Po’boy of scrambled eggs, queso, bacon, and BB’s sauce served on warm French bread. And you won’t want to miss the Cajun Eggs Benedict, just like you’d expect, but with blackened shrimp over the poached egg and buttermilk biscuits and then drenched in andouille cream sauce and plated with a big ol’ side of grits. These dishes are fit for a king, like the Elvis Waffle stuffed with bacon, peanut butter, and a banana. Topped, of course, with Nutella. Elvis would have been proud.

The best thing about the Breakfast of Saints menu? It’s available during the week, too, all day long. And that’s on top of the regular menu items. The po’boys and burgers, the New Orleans favorites and seafood classics (think crispy cornmeal crusted catfish and hush puppies), and the signature Tex-Orleans entrées such as shrimp and grits or chicken fried steaks all vie for attention with salads and pasta. But be honest, you’re here for the mashup of Southern and Cajun food.

“I’d say my favorite is the surf ’n turf po’boy,” says Bassler. “It’s fried Gulf shrimp with shredded roast beef and dark gravy and some pepper jack cheese. It’s a big sandwich, it’s really huge! Oh, and then there’s the chicken and sausage gumbo.” Another one of Maw Maw’s recipes.

Among the many awards BB’s has received over the years, are the three awards in this year’s OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest readers choice awards. BB’s won for both Best Seafood and Best Cajun, as well as Best Restaurant Happy Hour Food. Because who doesn’t want to nosh on some boudin balls and seafood empanadas while sipping on some of Maw Maw’s Bayou tea in the Voodoo Bar. And that’s sweet tea with a kick, as in lemon vodka.

“The neighborhood has always supported us,” says Bassler. “From the very beginning, we came from Montrose and Montrose has always been there for us. I think these awards were their way of rewarding us for giving them a bigger and better BB’s. And we thank them. Thank you, Montrose!”

BB’s Montrose

515 Westheimer Rd.

713.524.4499

bbstexorleans.com