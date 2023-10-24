OutSmart’s 26th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards – Part III

2 3 Next

Houston’s “Gayest and Greatest” gathered at South Beach Houston for this year’s celebration of the community’s favorite personalities and businesses. A record-breaking 500 guests attended the 2023 OutSmart Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards event, presented by generous sponsors Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, and Premier Wireless.

Partygoers were treated to delicious gourmet bites from Kindred Kitchen and wet their whistles with signature cocktails by mixologist Chad Pigg. Guests tested their luck by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes and experiences provided by several generous donors and local businesses. An exciting game of “heads or tails” took place on the dance floor as participants “thwarped” their fans for a chance to win tickets to the Kim Petras Feed the Beast World Tour.

OutSmart’s October 2023 cover star and KPRC 2 co-host of Houston Life Derrick Shore took to the mic to welcome guests and share information about the OutSmart Foundation for Community Media, whose goal is to spotlight Houston’s LGBTQ community through nonprofit journalism.

Queen Persephone and fellow drag artist Chloe Crawford Ross entertained guests with their show-stopping performances, while comedian Keisha Hunt had the audience in stitches with her standup set. And Glitterbar HTX provided a pop of color and shine with their Premium face + body glitter experience.

Each year, OutSmart readers get the chance to vote for their community favorites in a wide range of categories. Nearly 100,000 votes were cast in 2023 for Houston’s most prominent community leaders and entertainers, health and beauty providers, clubs and restaurants, among many others. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists!

Photography by Jesus Garcia | Videography by JaMarcus Vaughn