Over 800 people, all in elaborate costumes, attended the 42nd annual Halloween Fantasy Ball at South Beach Houston featuring music by DJ Chad Guidry.

The first Halloween Fantasy Ball took place in 1980, and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 and 2021. The Ball is sponsored by 70 hosts and organized by Robert Wallace., who also hosts the annual Pride “Recovery” Brunch in June.