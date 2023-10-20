OutSmart’s 26th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards – Part II

Close to 500 guests rubbed elbows with 2023 winners and finalists at the 2023 Gayest & Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards celebration at South Beach Houston. The evening, sponsored by by Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, and Premier Wireless, was one big fashion show. The unspoken dress code for the evening was “fabulous,” and GlitterBar HTX added another level of glam to many of the faces in the crowd. With multiple Instagram-worthy backdrops, there was no shortage of photo ops as winners and finalists showed off their award certificates for the cameras.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Queen Persephone, Chloe Crawford Ross, and comedian Keisha Hunt. Kindred Kitchen and Dessert Gallery provided tasty treats, with signature cocktails created by mixologist Chad Pigg.

Each year, OutSmart readers get the chance to vote for their favorites in a wide range of categories. This year, nearly 100,000 votes were cast for Houston’s most prominent community leaders and entertainers, health and beauty providers, and restaurants and nightlife spots, among many others.