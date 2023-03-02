Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 2–5, 2023

Thursday, March 2





Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Concerts and carnivals and cattle, oh my! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back with plenty of attractions for the whole family, from rides and games to performances from some of the biggest stars in music. Rodeo continues through March 19.

Permanent Collection: Pride Night

Join Main Street Theater for their Pride Night performance of Permanent Collection. Main Street Theater presents Permanent Collection, following African-American businessman Sterling North, the new director of the Morris Foundation, who “soon discovers that this world-famous art collection includes several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage.” When he proposes including them in the collection, he finds himself battling the foundation’s education director and embroiled in a fight for the future of the collection. Through March 5. 7:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

Pearl Bar Thursdays are back! With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, even if steak night is cancelled for the week.

Friday, March 3

Romeo and Juliet: Out at the Ballet

Stanton Welch’s Romeo and Juliet exquisitely weaves the poignant tale of ill-fated love

with lavish sets and costumes by acclaimed Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno. Houston Ballet is partnering with OutSmart for a special March 17 LGBTQ Out at the Ballet night—25% off an orchestra-level seat and a complimentary drink during private receptions before the show and at intermission. Through March 5. 7:30 p.m.

RETURN at Skyspace

Visit the James Turrell Skyspace on Rice University’s campus for the debut of Yvette Janine Jackson’s composition RETURN, presented each night after the Skyspace sunset sequence. Through March 19. 7 p.m.

Cowboy Bob Opening Night

The gun-slinging story of Texas bank robber Peggy Jo Tallas becomes a musical, co-authored by Galveston’s own Molly Beach Murphy. With an all-female creative team and a score of country, folk, and riot grrrl punk, Cowboy Bob is showing through March 26 at the Alley Theatre. 8 p.m.

The Gay Agenda

The Riot Club presents a night of laughs at Rudyard’s with its comedy show “The Gay Agenda,” featuring some of Houston’s best LGBTQ comedians. 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Festival

Join the Greater Heights Area Chamber of Commerce at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for their 5th annual crawfish festival. Come to support local vendors and shop local with Zydeco music, activities for the whole family, Idol in the Heights contest, and cold beer and crawfish. Buy four plates of crawfish and get one free! Admission is free.

Guys and Dolls

Second Baptist School presents Guys and Dolls at the Hobby Center, following the improbable love stories of two big-city gamblers. Tickets are available for purchase online. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Eddie Goes to Poetry City Closing Night

Catastrophic Theatre presents Eddie Goes to Poetry City at MATCH. The play follows Eddie, who dreams of going to an imagined “Poetry City,” a place he imagines is paradise. When he arrives, he finds that Poetry City “melts language” and disrupts the normal laws of cause and effect. Eddie tries to navigate this new reality while learning that paradise might actually be found in his day-to-day struggles after all. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Walk to End HIV

AIDS Foundation Houston has hosted a walk to benefit their fight to end HIV for the past 35 years. Lace up your shoes and join the walk at Sam Houston Park this year to raise $300,000 before catching the after-party in the park offering bites, beverages, prizes, and more. Sign-up for teams and individuals to fundraise is available now. Check in begins at 9 a.m.

Houston Champagne Brunch

The LGBTQ Victory Fund is hosting its annual Champagne Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel with special guest Senator Tammy Baldwin. Register now to attend the brunch. 11 a.m.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins with KOOZA—acrobatic performances and clowning that explores fear, identity, recognition, and power. Tickets are on sale in advance. Showing through March 5. 1 and 4 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)