Intense Beginnings

We enter January in a slow and sluggish period that comes to a standstill when Mars goes stationary direct on the 12th, followed by Mercury going stationary direct on the 18th. We are moving forward by the end of the month, as the standstill ends. The Sun moves out of Capricorn on the 20th and enters Aquarius. The Lunar New Year on January 22 ushers in the Year of the Rabbit. The beginning of January is a very intense time. We are still feeling the effects on our country and culture from COVID and domestic terrorism. Some people are still willing to take the law into their own hands. This energy does wane by the end of the month, and really improves at the end of March.

Aries ( Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

With your ruling planet, Mars, still retrograde, you are in a holding pattern until Mars is direct on the 12th. That is a much better time to ensure success with your New Year’s resolutions. This positive time brings more opportunities for both work and relationships. Your career is very unsettled as the month opens. You will be reviewing your current path and considering potential alternatives. You should also see improvements in your relationships, even if you are single. In the latter part of the month, you will be reaching out to associates and friends for advice and support. You are anxious to get your year started, but you should pace yourself so you don’t get discouraged.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are continuing to make sure that your life is moving in the right direction. You may be having problems with patience and are not sticking with your agreements. You are looking for something that stimulates your passion and not just a place to work. You are more decisive this month, but you are still keeping your options open. As the month begins, you are in a more relaxed mode that is better for travel or sharing your ideas and views with others. This is a better time for research or social activities. In the latter part of the month, career takes the spotlight. Friends and social organizations can be extremely beneficial this month. You will be more successful if you allow others to help you. Watch your impulse spending, especially at the end of the month.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Mars, planet of action, self-defense, and anger, has been in your sign since August 2022 and will continue there until the end of March 2023 because of Mars being retrograde. You may not have slept well; you are more impatient than usual; and small things can really make you mad. You are more willing to focus on improving yourself, working out, and competitive activities. You likely have little tolerance for whiny individuals. You are looking for more trust in your relationships this month, and you don’t mind digging in the dirt to get to the gold. After mid-month, you are more clear about your boundaries, particularly related to career goals. Clarity is coming!

Cancer ( June 22–July 22)

Relationships are the big topic this month. With Mercury retrograde in your partnership area, you are connecting with friends and lovers from the past. With positive relationships, this is a time of renewal and bonding. In difficult partnerships, this is a time to fix it or move on. In business, this is a very good time to connect with clients or business contacts from the past. If you are looking for work, this is a better time to consult with past employers. January is a more social month for you and is a better time for career and business activities. You are continuing to lessen your debt so you can feel more free. By the end of the month, you may need some time to write, step away from your routines, or watch more fantasy movies. You may need a vacation for your mind!

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are paying attention to your health and improving your exercise and eating habits. You may be drawn back to activities that you used to do. There are changing conditions in your work environment. This may mean you are working more from home or from your electronic devices that don’t need a home! You may also be updating your equipment and electronic devices. This can be a time when you are having problems with some of your co-workers, and you will be speaking your mind in these situations. In the latter half of the month, relationships share the spotlight. This is a great time to renew your bonds. This can also be a great time to connect with old friends. Business partnerships are still brewing, and they may be part of your career direction. If you are looking to refinance your home or consolidate your debt, the latter part of the month is a better time for that.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde until the end of the month, this is a great time to do research and explore several different approaches to your business. You may investigate ways to eliminate time-wasting practices, but this is not the time to put your plans into action. The end of the month is a better time to hit the ground running. January is a better time for creative activities with your children or enjoying your hobbies. You may even be considering one of your hobbies as a potential career! In the latter half of the month, you are paying more attention to diet and exercise, improving your work conditions, and possibly rearranging your workspace. Relationships are better at the end of the month. You will want to spend more time with your partner and close friends, or even expand your social network.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As the month opens, you are paying attention to your home and family. It may seem as if you have extended your holiday to have more time with your family. There are definitely family hierarchy shifts as different individuals rise to the top. This can also indicate moving, remodeling, and even downsizing. Relationships are definitely more positive this month. This energy improves ongoing partnerships and companion relationships, as well as opening up your energy to meet new people for business, romance, or friendship. In the latter part of the month, you enter a more fun and playful time. This is a better time to be with your children or to embrace your inner child. You are more sensitive to your environment in the latter part of the month, as well. Choose your company carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are working hard to get your life organized this month. You are setting career goals, as well as goals for getting rid of stuff. You are speaking your mind more often and developing better work habits. You are more than ready to explore other options, but are still waiting for the best time to act on your ideas. That time will be the middle of February. In the latter half of the month, you are spending more time with family and in the comfort of your own home. Work communications are a lot more active this month. You have new ideas and views that you want to share with others. In relationships, you are still keeping your options open. In difficult partnerships, this may be a time of separation as you are wanting your freedom.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

With Mars, planet of action and anger, still occupying your relationship sector until the end of March, partnerships are dramatic, unexpected, spontaneous, and for some, potentially volatile. This energy provides you an opportunity to clear the air, speak your piece, and move past your dilemma. You are paying more attention to your personal values, regardless of what others are expecting. This is a good month to work on finances, investments, and getting rid of debt. You are reviewing what you did last year and are developing a plan for this year. You are improving your boundaries at work, with your family, and with your partner. Home and family take on a deeper meaning this month. You may be considering remodeling, moving, or even downsizing. You are also getting your day-to-day activities more organized by paying more attention to yourself and not pushing past your physical limits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Happy Birthday to the sea goats! This is your personal yearly cycle when you review what you accomplished last year and what new endeavors you might focus on this year. This year Mercury is retrograde in your sign, so the time you spend looking back will be more fruitful and give you greater insight into yourself. Mercury retrograde is certainly the time to plan, do research, look at what you did in the past, but not the time to put those new ideas into action. That comes in early February. In the latter half of the month you are paying more attention to your finances and your self-worth. You may be looking for a better-paying position or considering raising your fees. You have spent the last year trying to get your finances in shape, and this is just another time to continue that improvement. Home and family take on a great sense of importance. Your assistance may be needed there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

As the month opens, you are in a rest and retreat mode. You are taking time to explore your spirituality and how to integrate those ideals into your life. You may not be ready to end the holidays and get back to work! You are definitely adding new activities to your daily life, such as taking classes, having a greater presence on social media, blogging, or helping others to get their lives more organized. You are continuing to rethink your domestic duties, and you may be tired of your routines around food and housekeeping. It may be time to downsize or even consider getting some help to alleviate those domestic pressures! Big changes are coming this year with Pluto, the planet of transformation, detoxification, and releasing negative emotions, entering your sign in May. You are already feeling this energy approaching. This may make some of you switch careers, change your views on relationship commitments, and/or strike off on a path of your own. Change is in the air!

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Friends, acquaintances, and group affiliations are all under review as the month opens. You may be clearing people from your social media accounts, leaving organizations that aren’t productive, and connecting with friends from your past. You are in a more nostalgic time when looking back can be comforting, even with the realizations that come from being older. In the latter part of the month, you move into a more rest-and-retreat mode. The holidays are always a busy time for you, and you always need some recovery time afterward. This month is also a better time to focus satisfying your needs and desires. Relationships with everyone are improved…even with those you don’t get along with. Boundaries are going to be very important this year, and you are already working on improving them. For some, this can be a time to get your career active. For others, this can be a time to make sure you aren’t being taken advantage of, which leaves you feeling alone and unappreciated. Stability will be the focus this month and this year.

This article appears in the January 2023 edition of OutSmart magazine.