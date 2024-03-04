Protecting Your Peace: Strategies for Resilience from Legislative Attacks

Nationally, LGBTQ+ people continue to experience greater visibility and overall acceptance. According to a recent Gallup poll, over 7% of the US population identifies as LGBTQ, with roughly one in five members of Gen Z (born 1997–2003) identifying as such. While roughly two-thirds of Americans believe same-sex relations are morally acceptable, a decrease from its height of 71% in 2022, this still represents an overall increase over the past several years.

Despite these favorable trends, or perhaps alongside them, the introduction of state-level anti-LGBTQ legislation showed a substantial rise in 2023. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), 510 bills were introduced, slightly over double the 250 bills introduced in 2021. Proposed laws included a wide focus across areas ranging from education to healthcare to the governance of public spaces and services.

Whatever You Do, Don’t Say Gay…

“Don’t say gay” bills are prominent in educational settings and are intended to prevent teachers and administrators from discussing LGBTQ-related topics in school settings with young children, typically students between kindergarten and elementary-school grade levels. Those in support of “Don’t say gay” bills also assert that parents are stripped of their opportunity to present information related to the LGBTQ+ community in the way that they see fit. Proponents of these bills also argue that an introduction to the LGBTQ+ “lifestyle” holds the potential to convert or encourage young children to engage in queerness, or exposes children to topics related to sexual behavior too soon.

This type of thinking is rooted in the homophobic and transphobic ideas that LGBTQ+ identity is a choice and that others can be converted just by exposure to the mere idea of it. Further, it suggests that

being LGBTQ+ is primarily about sex rather than love, a belief that does not transfer equally to heterosexuality, where straight identity is more easily (and historically) rooted in ideas regarding family and morality.

Opponents of these bills rightly assert that just because a topic is introduced in the school setting—oftentimes outside of the control of the teacher—this does not remove the opportunity for parents to responsibly discuss with their children topics related to sexuality. Conversations with children about the complexity of sexuality is actually an important part of parenting, particularly when tailored to the specific child and at the appropriate age level. Rather than trying to erase these conversations from the educational setting, it may be more important for parents, caregivers, and families to partner with schools to craft curriculum that is both accurate and inclusive.

Gender and Identity Wars

Members of the trans and gender diverse (TGD) community are faced with particularly hateful attacks. Laws that limit the ability to change identification to reflect gender identity and/or chosen names unfairly target TGD persons, adding further complication to the simple act of existence. And although it may be hard to believe at this point, we are still fighting against “bathroom bills” when there is no evidence to suggest that people are in danger from the use of public restroom facilities by TGD people that corresponds to their gender identity.

Just as alarming, we have witnessed restriction of the provision of gender-affirming healthcare across a variety of settings. In Texas, the passage of Senate Bill 14 (SB14) prohibits physicians and other healthcare workers from offering specific gender-affirming healthcare interventions such as puberty blockers and/or hormonal therapy to persons under the age of 18, even when parents might consent.

Sadly, legislative attacks such as these are superimposed upon a backdrop of limited protections for LGBTQ people in regard to housing and job discrimination, disparities in access to health services, and an increased threat of violence. In addition to the substantial uptick in anti-LGBTQ legislation, the ACLU reports that, despite representing only 7% of the US population, one in five (20%) reported hate crimes involves someone from the LGBTQ+ community.

When faced with attacks both in the legislature and the world, how can one manage to simply remain afloat?

Daryl Shorter, MD, is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is board certified in both general and addiction psychiatry. His clinical practice focuses on veteran care, and he lectures widely on LGBTQ mental health. Dr. Shorter can be reached at [email protected].