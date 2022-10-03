Gayest & Greatest 2022: People Part II

19 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox is a two-time winner of the Gayest & Greatest Most Valuable Female Volunteer award. “This just means so much to me,” says the 46-year-old community advocate. “I have the one from last year framed on my wall.”

The Dallas native is the director of policy and advocacy at Prism Health North Texas, which is based in Dallas, but she works remotely from her Houston home. Prism Health North Texas is an organization aimed at providing HIV education, research, prevention, and personalized care. Fox advocates for legislation at the state and federal level that affects those within the LGBTQ community and those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

But she does much more than that on her own time. “I consider my professional work and personal work to overlap, because I believe in a life of service,” Fox says. “My parents will tell you I’ve always been a busy person.”

Fox holds a BA in social science, sociology, and political science from the University of Houston-Downtown, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Houston.

“My social work is more macro than clinical,” Fox says. “My work is aligned with my values around social justice.” But she doesn’t stop there. “When I feel down, I volunteer,” Fox says. “It’s my civic duty. I love arts and culture, and I’m a big supporter. I have a lot of friends who are artists, and I support them. I always say the dead artists don’t need your money, so support the living ones.”

She frequently attends MATCH events to support Houston’s smaller performing-arts groups. And she’s committed to serving communities most impacted by health inequities as a grassroots policy advocate and community organizer.

She also co-chairs the Education and Advocacy Committee, along with Christyna Lewis, for the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus. The Caucus is the oldest queer civil-rights organization in the South, having been founded in 1975.

“If there is an issue that people need more information about, we can help with that,” Fox says. This might involve speaking about LGBTQ equality at school-board meetings and other events.

Fox was on the board of Grace Place for three years, and still volunteers with that drop-in facility for homeless and housing-insecure queer youth, providing them with meals, Wi-Fi access, toiletries, housing recommendations, and legal aid. She counsels the young people there on a weekly basis.

Fox is also a volunteer deputy registrar who can register voters wherever she finds them, at the drop of a hat.

Her accolades include being named one of OutSmart’s Top Allies of 2016, sitting on Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board that same year, and being part of Leadership Houston’s Class 34.

“I’m a borderline introvert/extrovert,” she says. “I do so much, and then I have to go quiet. That means cooking at home and watching a movie with my kids, four cats, and one dog. My home is also my art haven.

“I try very hard to honor the LGBTQ+ world as an ally,” Fox says. “My daughter identifies as LGBTQ, which has just grown my devotion to justice for the community over the years.”

PEOPLE

FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg

FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

John Whitmire

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu

BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Dylan Carnes (tie)

Julie Mabry (tie)

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace

BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Mark De Lange (tie)

Doug Smith (tie)

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens

BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Chip Ware

Finalist: Hexa Dulce

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Annise Parker (tie)

Tammi Wallace (tie)

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy

FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb

FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney

FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling

FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Kendricka “Kiki” Moore

Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Paul Fox Gonzales

Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott

FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST

Joey Guerra

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER

Ryan Lindsay

Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE

JD Doyle

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE

JD Doyle

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY

Ernie Manouse

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,

Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Frank Billingsley (tie)

Derrick Shore (tie)

Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Special K

Finalist: Carlos Dueno

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Deborah Bell

Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST

Queer Voices

Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER

Andrew Edmonson

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock,

Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington

FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dani Benoit

Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran

FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta

LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER

Chree Boydstun

Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell

LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest

LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson

LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Ivanna Cupcake

Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Roger Woest

Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Annise Parker

Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters

MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez

MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR

Koomah

Finalist: Mo Cortez

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox

Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER

Don Gill

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler

MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine

MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

George Zemanek

Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.