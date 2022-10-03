Gayest & Greatest 2022: Health & Beauty Part II
Adam Gutierrez clawed his way to the top as Best Nail Technician.
BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN
Adam Gutierrez, the manicurist with some accomplished design skills, has clinched this year’s Gayest & Greatest honor for Best Nail Technician. His business, Claws by Adam, is one of the most sought-after nail salons in town—and for good reason. He’s incredibly detail-oriented, and
produces consistently high-end work.
“It’s a skill, and I put a lot of practice into my craft. I have been painting since I was a little kid. Picking up a paintbrush for me wasn’t that difficult. I also educated myself when it comes to drawing characters,” he says.
Anime characters, Halloween-inspired spooky nails, festive Christmas looks—he does them all. And he’ll take the time to complete a masterful job that will impress even the most demanding clients.
“I have one client in mind—everything that she does is extra. She’s always doing photo shoots, and she goes over the top for her birthdays and whatnot. Recently, she had this crazy idea that she wanted the longest nail she could have.” Gutierrez ended up working all day to custom-craft five-inch nails for her.
But he also has some practical advice for people who want to start flaunting the cutest cuticles.
“First and foremost, do not yank off old nails. Take the time to soak them with acetone, because when you yank them off they tend to tear up parts of the natural nails. Soaking is what gets them really soft instead of brittle. Otherwise, your nails will become sensitive and start hurting,” he cautions.
He also suggests making regular appointments. “It’s a good idea to come in regularly. My clients come in on a monthly basis to refill their nails. Keep on top of that,” he says. “I advise my clients to get a fresh start after every two sets, because after a while they start losing adhesion.”
The wear and tear of normal activity makes periodic check-ins a must. “When clients go swimming or do similar activities, there’s always a possibility of something getting underneath the nails—funguses and other unspeakables. Regular maintenance is one of those necessary things,” he says.
As much as Gutierrez knows about the integumentary system, this finger wizard had a much less glamorous start to his career.
“I actually went to school for human resources and then ended up landing a job in the financial industry. I worked at a bank for eight years. I was on a 9-to-5 for a very long time, but I felt like it wasn’t really my calling. I guess you could say I just went to work for the paycheck,” he admits.
“But ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been fascinated by art. That’s always been my thing. I’ve always loved to paint, draw, and explore arts and crafts. So I got the crazy idea one day to quit my bank job and start doing nails.”
Now he can boast that he’s even treated the hands of a few famous people along the way, like singer K. Michelle. But building up that kind of reputation was a nerve-wracking climb for Gutierrez. “It was very stressful to leave my job, because I wanted to keep my income steady. To make that switch from making a regular paycheck to not knowing what my revenue stream would be was challenging. It took a while, but it was worth it!”
For more info, visit salonpark.com/tenant/adam-gutierrez.
HEALTH & BEAUTY
BEST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDER
Legacy Community Health
Finalists: AIDS Foundation Houston, Avenue 360, Ronald R. Buescher, Gordon E. Crofoot, The Montrose Center, Wellness Bar by Legacy
BEST MEN’S HEALTH CLINIC
Gordon E. Crofoot
Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center – Binz, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Heights, Ronald R. Buescher, Village Medical, Wellness Bar by Legacy
BEST WOMEN’S HEALTH CLINIC
Planned Parenthood
Finalists: Avenue 360, Legacy Community Health
BEST URGENT OR EMERGENCY CARE CENTER
Montrose 24 Hour ER (tie)
SignatureCare (tie)
Finalists: Concentra Urgent Care, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center, Next Level Urgent Care
BEST PHARMACY
Legacy Community Health Pharmacy
Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness Pharmacy – Heights, Avita Pharmacy – Bellaire, H-E-B Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy at CrofootMD
BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN
Jeannie Banh
Finalists: Elizabeth Horvath, Julia Kovacs, Jessica Pearce, Patricia Salvato, M. Sandra Scurria, Natalie Vanek
BEST MALE PHYSICIAN
Gordon Crofoot
Finalists: Ronald Buescher, James Carroll, Terence Chang, Abel Flores, Ronald Lopez-Cepero
BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER
Maggie White
Finalists: Michelle DeSalvo, Elizabeth Horvath, Kelli Krisp, Jessie Pawvelek, Mary Shepard
BEST MALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER
Derek Smith
Finalists: Daniel Arellano, John Chapman, Kendrick Clack, Greg Cupit, Paul Simmons
FAVORITE FEMALE NURSE
Christina Wells
Finalists: Tamra Bradley, Kimberly Hase, Priscilla Presson, Christine R. Raby, Nina Saltzman
FAVORITE MALE NURSE
Adam Sirico
Finalists: Ryan Balbas, Buddy Bell, Carlos Contreras, Robert Couchman, Morgan Guillory
BEST MENTAL HEALTH PRACTICE
Ajana Therapy & Clinical Services
Finalists: The Montrose Center, Pinkerton Psychotherapy, Southwest Psychotherapy Associates
BEST MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHIATRIST
Chad Lemaire (tie)
Dan Garza (tie)
Finalists: Michael Barber, Robert Scott, Daryl Shorter
BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST
Leah Singer
Finalists: Megan Mooney, Betsy Vasquez
BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST
Denis “Woodja” Flanigan
Finalist: Hiram Rivera Mercado
BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Jessica Eiseman
Finalists: Tara Bates, Candice Holloway, Denise O’Doherty, Andrea Washington
BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Ty David Lerman
Finalists: Shane Hennesey, Robert Snellgrove, Andrew Tessmer
BEST NONBINARY MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST
Thomas Owsley
Finalists: Nakita Bowman, Noel Gonzalez, ks Stanley
BEST MALE DENTIST
Marcus De Guzman (tie)
Sam Carrell (tie)
Finalists: Alex Barrera, John Dioquino, Austin Faulk, Randy Mitchmore
BEST FEMALE DENTIST
Cynthia Corral
Finalists: Daniella Farias, Melicia Tjoa
FAVORITE FEMALE DENTAL HYGIENIST
Hifa Taha/Montrose DDS
Finalists: Chriszelda/Bayou City Smiles, Karla/Bayou City Smiles, Kate/Bayou City Smiles, Magda/Bayou City Smiles, Jennifer McCrary/Avenue 360 Health & Wellness
FAVORITE MALE DENTAL HYGIENIST
Tu Tuu/Bayou City Smiles
BEST FEMALE EYE DOCTOR
Nancy Lo
Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Rosa Kim, April Oliver/Today’s Vision
BEST MALE EYE DOCTOR
Paul Lovero
Finalists: Bimal Patel, Marc Sanders,
Scott Sawyer, Stewart Zuckerbrod
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Alexia McClerkin
Finalists: Matt Arnold/Airrosti – Heights, Fernando Franco, NuSpine Chiropractic
BEST FOOT DOCTOR
Vanessa Barrow
Finalists: Paul Gee, Gian Steinhauser/Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Black Swan Yoga Houston (tie)
BIG Power Yoga – Montrose (tie)
Finalists: SPENGA Houston Montrose, STRETCH Studio of Houston, Tamika’s Ranch
BEST FERTILITY CLINIC/SURROGACY SERVICES
Aspire Houston Fertility Institute
Finalists: CCRM Fertility of Houston, The Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, SGF Houston – Texas Medical Center
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Roy Rivera
Finalists: Jon Koborsi, Huzefa Tayabali-Wilson
BEST FEMALE MASSAGE THERAPIST
Afton Macione/Cruz Family Chiropractic
Finalists: Tamia Anderson, Kim Stacy/Integrated Massage Services
BEST MALE MASSAGE THERAPIST
Ryan Fugate
Finalists: Chris Tognetti/Life Time Fitness, John Aaron Villarreal, Tom Zeppelin
BEST NONBINARY MASSAGE THERAPIST
Robin Mack
BEST FEMALE PERSONAL TRAINER
Monique Freeman
Finalists: Melanie Jackson, Felicia Lee-Sexton, Kimberly Marler, Danielle Sampey
BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER
Christopher Lucas
Finalists: Layn Chess, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrew Hayes, Eliot Perez, Gian Quiteno, John Aaron Villarreal
BEST NONBINARY PERSONAL TRAINER
Bree Turner
BEST GYM
SPENGA Houston Montrose
Finalists: Body3 Personal Fitness, Facet Seven, FIT Athletic Club, Houston Gym, TC Jester Fitness, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, Life Time Fitness
BEST CYCLING STUDIO
SPENGA Houston Montrose
Finalists: Cyclebar – Sawyer Heights, For The People, RYDE Montrose, Soul Cycle
BEST FEMALE HAIR STYLIST
Isabel Ferry
Finalists: Lana Blake, Celina Carcamo, Elizabeth Carlile/Studio A Salon, Jacky Madrid, Sylvia Perez
BEST MALE HAIR STYLIST
Adrian Santos
Finalists: JT Heath, Raven Montano, Reza Nouri, David Ramirez, Kenny Slack
BEST NONBINARY HAIR STYLIST
J. Bookie
Finalist: Shannon Moore
BEST MAKEUP ARTIST
Shoshuna Akerman
Finalists: Lana Blake, Sylvia Perez, Edward Sanchez
BEST NAIL SALON
Hollywood Hair & Nails Salon
Finalists: Aura Nails, Mason’s Nails
BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN
Adam Gutierrez
Finalists: Liz Brooks, Roxsann Lavan,
William Medrano
BEST TATTOO ARTIST
Stephanie Purnell
Finalists: Dan Martin, Megan Medina, Nadia Munoz
BEST TATTOO PARLOR
The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing
Finalists: Corazones Tattoo+Beauty Studio, Scorpion Studios Tattoo, Shaw’s Tattoo Studio
BEST COSMETIC SKIN CARE CENTER
SkinCeuticals Skinlab at West Ave.
Finalists: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Houston – River Oaks, Heights Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, The Skin Renewal Center
BEST COSMETIC SURGEON
Forrest S. Roth
Finalists: Bonnie Baldwin, Regina Rodman, Angela Sturm
BEST AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN
Patrick McNamara
Finalist: Octavio Barrios
For a full list of winners, go here.
This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.
