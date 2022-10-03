Gayest & Greatest 2022: Health & Beauty Part II

BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN

Adam Gutierrez, the manicurist with some accomplished design skills, has clinched this year’s Gayest & Greatest honor for Best Nail Technician. His business, Claws by Adam, is one of the most sought-after nail salons in town—and for good reason. He’s incredibly detail-oriented, and

produces consistently high-end work.

“It’s a skill, and I put a lot of practice into my craft. I have been painting since I was a little kid. Picking up a paintbrush for me wasn’t that difficult. I also educated myself when it comes to drawing characters,” he says.

Anime characters, Halloween-inspired spooky nails, festive Christmas looks—he does them all. And he’ll take the time to complete a masterful job that will impress even the most demanding clients.

“I have one client in mind—everything that she does is extra. She’s always doing photo shoots, and she goes over the top for her birthdays and whatnot. Recently, she had this crazy idea that she wanted the longest nail she could have.” Gutierrez ended up working all day to custom-craft five-inch nails for her.

But he also has some practical advice for people who want to start flaunting the cutest cuticles.

“First and foremost, do not yank off old nails. Take the time to soak them with acetone, because when you yank them off they tend to tear up parts of the natural nails. Soaking is what gets them really soft instead of brittle. Otherwise, your nails will become sensitive and start hurting,” he cautions.

He also suggests making regular appointments. “It’s a good idea to come in regularly. My clients come in on a monthly basis to refill their nails. Keep on top of that,” he says. “I advise my clients to get a fresh start after every two sets, because after a while they start losing adhesion.”

The wear and tear of normal activity makes periodic check-ins a must. “When clients go swimming or do similar activities, there’s always a possibility of something getting underneath the nails—funguses and other unspeakables. Regular maintenance is one of those necessary things,” he says.

As much as Gutierrez knows about the integumentary system, this finger wizard had a much less glamorous start to his career.

“I actually went to school for human resources and then ended up landing a job in the financial industry. I worked at a bank for eight years. I was on a 9-to-5 for a very long time, but I felt like it wasn’t really my calling. I guess you could say I just went to work for the paycheck,” he admits.

“But ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been fascinated by art. That’s always been my thing. I’ve always loved to paint, draw, and explore arts and crafts. So I got the crazy idea one day to quit my bank job and start doing nails.”

Now he can boast that he’s even treated the hands of a few famous people along the way, like singer K. Michelle. But building up that kind of reputation was a nerve-wracking climb for Gutierrez. “It was very stressful to leave my job, because I wanted to keep my income steady. To make that switch from making a regular paycheck to not knowing what my revenue stream would be was challenging. It took a while, but it was worth it!”

For more info, visit salonpark.com/tenant/adam-gutierrez.

