Gayest and Greatest 2022: Health & Beauty Part

BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER

BEST GYM

BEST CYCLING STUDIO

For some, fitness is a way of life. For others, it’s simply a way to combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. For Christopher Lucas and his team at the Montrose SPENGA fitness studio, fitness is an all-encompassing full-body experience that engages clients of all skill levels.

Lucas was recognized as this year’s Best Male Personal Trainer by OutSmart readers, and his Montrose SPENGA studio won the Best Houston Gym and Best Cycling Studio awards. The facility was also a finalist for Best Yoga Studio.

“SPENGA is a completely unique, unrivaled fitness concept,” Lucas explains. The gym specializes in a one-hour full-body workout targeting aspects of fitness that other gyms do not typically focus on.

“There are three major components to fitness for a healthier life: cardiovascular endurance, physical strength, and the ability to move. [For the first 20 minutes] I’m going to give you engaged [spin] cardio, which is really going to open up your lungs and increase your endurance. Our spin is very specific. There’s not a lot of choreography or [intricate] motions on the handlebars,” Lucas notes. “It’s a resistance-based spin class, and it’s really ‘you versus you.’”

That spin aspect of SPENGA is unlike other studios that focus solely on that workout style. And the transitions throughout the one-hour workout keep clients from getting exhausted. “Just when you’re mentally done and don’t want to go on, [the 20 minutes is] over. Then we go to the strength floor. The strength routine changes every single day, and is choreographed by the [trainers] about a week ahead of time,” Lucas says.

“Those two 20-minute segments together have raised your cortisol levels through the roof, which can negatively impact your ability to recover. So then we do breathing techniques to lower your cortisol to a level lower than when you walked through the door. No one has ever walked out of my gym saying they didn’t like it. SPENGA gives you the full trifecta.”

Lucas, a retired Marine, prides himself on employing the best instructors that the fitness world has to offer. “Finding instructors that can teach all three modalities successfully is very challenging,” he says. “We really search relentlessly to find the right people. They need to have the personality and the character. It’s an inclusive and welcoming studio, so the staff here is handpicked and really dialed into the mission.”

Lucas’ work is his passion, and his clients are a huge part of that. “The most gratifying part is seeing members achieve their fitness goals—especially when it’s really personal to them,” he says. “Someone came in one time and gave me a hug with tears in their eyes and said I changed their life. I never thought I would hear that. It made me realize that this is what I want to do forever.”

Houstonians can sign up for classes at multiple SPENGA locations in the Houston area, but Lucas touts his Montrose studio as “a melting pot of every color, creed, and orientation you could possibly imagine—with a cool, fun vibe.”

Inclusivity is what SPENGA prides itself on at the end of the day. “The exposure [that these OutSmart awards provide] for SPENGA—what it is, and how it can help anybody at any fitness level—will be priceless,” Lucas says. “And knowing that my members believed in us and voted for us lets me know that I’m doing the right thing.”

For information, visit houstonmontrose.spenga.com.

HEALTH & BEAUTY

BEST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDER

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: AIDS Foundation Houston, Avenue 360, Ronald R. Buescher, Gordon E. Crofoot, The Montrose Center, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST MEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Gordon E. Crofoot

Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center – Binz, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Heights, Ronald R. Buescher, Village Medical, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST WOMEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Planned Parenthood

Finalists: Avenue 360, Legacy Community Health

BEST URGENT OR EMERGENCY CARE CENTER

Montrose 24 Hour ER (tie)

SignatureCare (tie)

Finalists: Concentra Urgent Care, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center, Next Level Urgent Care

BEST PHARMACY

Legacy Community Health Pharmacy

Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness Pharmacy – Heights, Avita Pharmacy – Bellaire, H-E-B Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy at CrofootMD

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN

Jeannie Banh

Finalists: Elizabeth Horvath, Julia Kovacs, Jessica Pearce, Patricia Salvato, M. Sandra Scurria, Natalie Vanek

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: Ronald Buescher, James Carroll, Terence Chang, Abel Flores, Ronald Lopez-Cepero

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Maggie White

Finalists: Michelle DeSalvo, Elizabeth Horvath, Kelli Krisp, Jessie Pawvelek, Mary Shepard

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Derek Smith

Finalists: Daniel Arellano, John Chapman, Kendrick Clack, Greg Cupit, Paul Simmons

FAVORITE FEMALE NURSE

Christina Wells

Finalists: Tamra Bradley, Kimberly Hase, Priscilla Presson, Christine R. Raby, Nina Saltzman

FAVORITE MALE NURSE

Adam Sirico

Finalists: Ryan Balbas, Buddy Bell, Carlos Contreras, Robert Couchman, Morgan Guillory

BEST MENTAL HEALTH PRACTICE

Ajana Therapy & Clinical Services

Finalists: The Montrose Center, Pinkerton Psychotherapy, Southwest Psychotherapy Associates

BEST MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHIATRIST

Chad Lemaire (tie)

Dan Garza (tie)

Finalists: Michael Barber, Robert Scott, Daryl Shorter

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Leah Singer

Finalists: Megan Mooney, Betsy Vasquez

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Denis “Woodja” Flanigan

Finalist: Hiram Rivera Mercado

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Jessica Eiseman

Finalists: Tara Bates, Candice Holloway, Denise O’Doherty, Andrea Washington

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Ty David Lerman

Finalists: Shane Hennesey, Robert Snellgrove, Andrew Tessmer

BEST NONBINARY MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Thomas Owsley

Finalists: Nakita Bowman, Noel Gonzalez, ks Stanley

BEST MALE DENTIST

Marcus De Guzman (tie)

Sam Carrell (tie)

Finalists: Alex Barrera, John Dioquino, Austin Faulk, Randy Mitchmore

BEST FEMALE DENTIST

Cynthia Corral

Finalists: Daniella Farias, Melicia Tjoa

FAVORITE FEMALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Hifa Taha/Montrose DDS

Chriszelda/Bayou City Smiles, Karla/Bayou City Smiles, Kate/Bayou City Smiles, Magda/Bayou City Smiles, Jennifer McCrary/Avenue 360 Health & Wellness

FAVORITE MALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Tu ___/Bayou City Smiles

BEST FEMALE EYE DOCTOR

Nancy Lo

Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Rosa Kim, April Oliver/Today’s Vision

BEST MALE EYE DOCTOR

Paul Lovero

Finalists: Bimal Patel, Marc Sanders,

Scott Sawyer, Stewart Zuckerbrod

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Alexia McClerkin

Finalists: Matt Arnold/Airrosti – Heights, Fernando Franco, NuSpine Chiropractic

BEST FOOT DOCTOR

Vanessa Barrow

Finalists: Paul Gee, Gian Steinhauser/Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Black Swan Yoga Houston (tie)

BIG Power Yoga – Montrose (tie)

Finalists: SPENGA Houston Montrose, STRETCH Studio of Houston, Tamika’s Ranch

BEST FERTILITY CLINIC/SURROGACY SERVICES

Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

Finalists: CCRM Fertility of Houston, The Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, SGF Houston – Texas Medical Center

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Roy Rivera

Finalists: Jon Koborsi, Huzefa Tayabali-Wilson

BEST FEMALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Afton Macione/Cruz Family Chiropractic

Finalists: Tamia Anderson, Kim Stacy/Integrated Massage Services

BEST MALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Ryan Fugate

Finalists: Chris Tognetti/Life Time Fitness, John Aaron Villarreal, Tom Zeppelin

BEST NONBINARY MASSAGE THERAPIST

Robin Mack

BEST FEMALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Monique Freeman

Finalists: Melanie Jackson, Felicia Lee-Sexton, Kimberly Marler, Danielle Sampey

BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Christopher Lucas

Finalists: Layn Chess, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrew Hayes, Eliot Perez, Gian Quiteno, John Aaron Villarreal

BEST NONBINARY PERSONAL TRAINER

Bree Turner

BEST GYM

SPENGA Houston Montrose

Finalists: Body3 Personal Fitness, Facet Seven, FIT Athletic Club, Houston Gym, TC Jester Fitness, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, Life Time Fitness

BEST CYCLING STUDIO

SPENGA Houston Montrose

Finalists: Cyclebar – Sawyer Heights, For The People, RYDE Montrose, Soul Cycle

BEST FEMALE HAIR STYLIST

Isabel Ferry

Finalists: Lana Blake, Celina Carcamo, Elizabeth Carlile/Studio A Salon, Jacky Madrid, Sylvia Perez

BEST MALE HAIR STYLIST

Adrian Santos

Finalists: JT Heath, Raven Montano, Reza Nouri, David Ramirez, Kenny Slack

BEST NONBINARY HAIR STYLIST

J. Bookie

Finalist: Shannon Moore

BEST MAKEUP ARTIST

Shoshuna Akerman

Finalists: Lana Blake, Sylvia Perez, Edward Sanchez

BEST NAIL SALON

Hollywood Hair & Nails Salon

Finalists: Aura Nails, Mason’s Nails

BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN

Adam Gutierrez

Finalists: Liz Brooks, Roxsann Lavan,

William Medrano

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Stephanie Purnell

Finalists: Dan Martin, Megan Medina, Nadia Munoz

BEST TATTOO PARLOR

The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing

Finalists: Corazones Tattoo+Beauty Studio, Scorpion Studios Tattoo, Shaw’s Tattoo Studio

BEST COSMETIC SKIN CARE CENTER

SkinCeuticals Skinlab at West Ave.

Finalists: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Houston – River Oaks, Heights Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, The Skin Renewal Center

BEST COSMETIC SURGEON

Forrest S. Roth

Finalists: Bonnie Baldwin, Regina Rodman, Angela Sturm

BEST AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN

Patrick McNamara

Finalist: Octavio Barrios

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.