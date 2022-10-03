Dynamite Drag Illusionist

BEST NEW DRAG KING

Barry Mii Dandy might be the new kid on the block, but this dynamo packs a punch in his pint-sized body. As the winner of the Best New Drag King award and a finalist for Best Drag King, he has certainly made an indelible mark as the little drag king that could.”

But don’t be fooled by his size. Big things come in small packages, and Dandy is

delivering the goods in spades.

Pronouns?

He/him in drag, and she/her out of drag. But I will answer to anything.

Inner avatar?

A small, man-shaped Mexican jumping bean.

Home town?

Baytown—I’m a small-town kid.

Drag birthday?

June 23, 2021

What got you interested in drag?

I grew up wanting to be a performer of some kind, whether it was my dream of being in a band or being a backup dancer. I also really love fashion, so drag was a great way to combine my two passions.

Describe your drag persona.

Endearing, sexy, silly, timid, very energetic, and a little dumb. Barry does his best, but he’s a failed backup dancer who decided one day that he wanted to shine on his own. Though he has a hard time speaking, he lets all his worries go once he hears his name and hits the stage. He’s a man of many styles—so much so that he has a wig for any given fashion. When you boil him down, he’s just a shy pretty-boy who just wants to make people smile.

How do you pack all that energy into a tiny body?

Honestly, I have no idea! I think I just love to give every performance my all.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

My goal is to spread joy and positivity, one dance move at a time! I want to show that as drag kings, we might be tiny but we are mighty. I ultimately want to show that drag kings have the passion and the drive to be just as entertaining as the queens.

What do you do in your downtime?

I hang with friends. I like crafting, online window-shopping, and coming up with outfit ideas—both in and out of drag.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Have fun! Live in your fantasy, find what makes you unique, and build your drag persona off of it. Drag is an art form, not a competition. We are part of a community of misfits that comes together to celebrate our queerness through the art of drag. Also, make a mood board! It’ll save you so much time, and make finding your aesthetic so much easier.

What are your passions in life?

Dancing. I’m in no way a trained dancer, but letting my body move to a beat is truly my happy place.

How would you describe Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

There is definitely a lot of glitz and glamour, so much diversity, and so many performance styles. We still have some growing to do for the smaller subcultures of drag, but we are definitely moving in the right direction. Houston drag has a lot of heart and passion.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We are all just people who want to live our lives like everyone else. We want respect, love, and compassion. We want our stories to be heard. No matter what the world throws at us, we prevail. The world can never silence our pride.

Where can fans see you perform?

Catch me Wednesdays at Hamburger Mary’s for Mary’s Kids. I’m their very first drag king on cast! And if I’m not there, you can usually find me at Pearl Bar.

Follow Barry Mii Dandy on Facebook and Instagram @Barry_Mii_dandy.