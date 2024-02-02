Everyone in Montrose loves a woman on top. The Grand DOM (aka Dey’Jzah Opulent Mirage) might be mild mannered in her personal life, but the millisecond the spotlight hits her, she controls the crowd. Maybe she’s born with it, or maybe it’s her natural personality peeking through, but she exudes funk, punk and tons of spunk every time she steps on the stage. Find out more about this scene stealer below.

Pronouns?

She/her

Inner Avatar?

My inner avatar is definitely the Chimera. I feel like all three of the animals it takes to make up the mythical creature I connect to and always have.

Hometown?

Indianapolis, Indiana.

Drag birthday?

October 31, 1994. I’m a Halloween queen!

What got you interested in drag?

Growing up as a child in theater, I was super interested in Shakespeare. Once I found out all the iconic roles were all played by men or boys, it piqued my interest in drag. It wasn’t until I was about 15 or 16 when I snuck in a club in Louisville, Kentucky, and there were two performers there who changed my life and made me fall in love with drag.

Describe your performing persona.

My performing persona is crazy, sexy, cool . . . and it’s always a feeling. I perform with every part of my person because I love to take the audience on a journey with me while performing.

Favorite artists to perform?

Chaka Khan and Pink . . . funk and rock.

Valentine’s Day plans?

I’m going to cook for my honey bun, and I hope he has something planned for me.

Most romantic date you’ve ever been on?

I’m a Halloween queen, so on my first date almost 15 years ago with my partner, he took me to a haunted house. I love haunted houses! Unbeknownst to me, he told the goblins my name, because as soon as I walked through, they started saying my name, and it scared the heck out of me. I’ve loved him ever since, and every year on our anniversary we go to the haunted house.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

My goal every time is to make the audience feel me. I love what I do, and I want to share that love.

Do you perform any impressions?

I do quite a few, however, my favorites are Celia Cruz, Chaka Khan, Macy Gray, and Donna Summer.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I think any legislation on art is bullshit.

Favorite hangout spots?

The patio at Barcode. If I’m in Montrose working or playing, I always end up there.

Must-have clothing accessory/prop?

A gown with plunging neckline. The audience loves to see my tatas dance.

#TeamMadonna or #TeamCindiLauper?

Madonna.

What do you do in your downtime?

I listen to murder mystery podcasts, and I play around with music. I love to write and record, so I do a bit of that.

Dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a paleontologist. I loved dinosaurs growing up.

Secret talent?

I’m an excellent cook.

Celebrity crush?

Darryl Stephens from Noah’s Arc.

Marry, Shag, Kill: Nick Jonas, Nick Lachey, Nick Cannon?

Kill Nick Lachey. Shag Nick Jonas. Marry Nick Cannon.

Where can fans see you perform?

You can find me every Wednesday at Grand Prize Bar and usually twice a month at Island Time in Galveston and with the cast of “Lips, Hips and Fingertips” at The Great Kanakas Atomic Tiki Bar in Webster.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

I am the master of my show. Whatever I want done, I have to do it, and with no fear.

Life mantra?

If I want it, go get it. What’s meant for me is mine already. Harness it.

How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

It’s full of C.U.N.T . . . so much charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, and I love it.

Follow Dey’Jzah on Instagram at @thee_grand_dom.