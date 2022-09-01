Preservation and Persistence

When Gilbert Perez arrived in the Bayou City in 1985, he viewed it as a pit stop in the larger trajectory of his life. He would spend a few years in Houston to get a law degree, and then set sail for greener pastures in Los Angeles or New York.

Almost four decades later, he has built a life in Houston, created two thriving businesses, and become a champion for historic preservation in the Heights district where he lives.

Perez has lived a quintessentially American life, coming to the US as an immigrant, building a successful career through hard work and risk-taking, and giving back to his community with a strong sense of volunteerism.

Born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, in 1961, he came with his family to Miami when he was 11 months old.

“My parents came from an affluent family in Cuba, and they lost everything,” he recalls. “My parents struggled financially at first when they came to the US. My mother had never worked in her life, and she had to work for the first time in her 30s while raising three kids. We were poor, but I never felt that I was poor.”

He graduated from Florida International University in 1985 with a degree in communications, and moved to Texas with his then-boyfriend.

“When I was in Houston, it was the first time that I could experience being a free gay man,” he observes. “I could go to bars with my ex-partner. I went to Rich’s one night, and realized that my entire gym was there. All of a sudden, I had all these friends. I established relationships with all these people, and some of them are still friends today.

“Coming to Houston, I fell in love with the people,” he remembers. “The gay community was really tight, and there was a sense of community that I’m not sure is there anymore.”

Sadly, Houston also provided Perez with his first experience of overt discrimination.

“The first or second job interview I went on at a bank, they called [my name to begin the interview, but when I went in], the woman looked at me and said, ‘No, I said Gilbert Perez.’

When he told her that he was indeed Perez, she responded, “You’re awfully tall for a Mexican.”