Five Must-Visit Drag Brunches in Houston

Thank goodness for brunch, that glorious hybrid feast! Where else can you indulge in both the sweet and the savory, and day-drinking is encouraged if not required? When you pair this with some raucous drag performances, boisterous musical accompaniments, and engaged, lively audiences, you have an outing that satisfies the soul as well as the stomach. Here are five of our favorite drag brunches around town.

202 Tuam St.

Once on Saturdays at 12 p.m. and twice on Sundays at noon and 2 p.m., ReBar is home to a spirited drag brunch starring a rotating group of performers that includes contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While watching the gorgeous cast of ladies dressed to the nines, nosh on bountiful platters of Southern specialties such as shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and jambalaya balls. All of ReBar’s cocktails are solid, but not to be missed are the frozen mimosas, available by the glass (if you’re moderate) or the pitcher (if you’re human).

1008 Prairie St.

Although the H-Town outpost of this national chain hosts memorable drag shows every day, the brunch fetes on Saturdays at noon and 3 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 4 p.m. are something special with their feisty performer-to-audience repartee. Hamburger Mary’s numerous playful appetizers, entrées, and desserts all deserve sampling. Start with the Loaded Tatas, your choice of fries or tater tots (go for the latter) crowned with melted cheese, sour cream, scallions, and tomatoes. Then move on to the Miguel the Pool Boy migas (a sassy combination of scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and black beans) before ending with the Fried Twinks, a deep-fried version of the aforementioned snack cake smothered in raspberry sauce, strawberries, and whipped cream.

307 Fairview St.

Your Sunday Funday itinerary should include a stop at Bar Boheme’s drag brunch at 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., where charismatic live DJs and gregarious drag divas keep the atmosphere fun and festive. Although such entertainment might keep you glued to your seat, take a break to enjoy Bar Boheme’s bountiful brunch buffet, with tantalizing options including scrambled eggs with mushrooms and goat cheese, french toast, Filipino biscuits and gravy, Thai chicken, ham and cheese croissants, Bombay spinach dip, and churros. Wash it all down with one of Boheme’s artful cocktails, such as the fragrant and refreshing Bird of Paradise (Appleton Rum, ginger beer, simple syrup, lime juice) or the potent, designed-to-be-shared Boheme Fish Bowl.

3101 San Jacinto St.

Every Saturday at 2 p.m. is Slay All Day at SBG, a show performed by transgender artists on the stage of its sprawling campus, which also features a cocktail bar, food-truck park, pool tables, and a garden flanked by comfy bean bags and colorful Adirondack chairs. Drag queens and kings also provide entertainment on weekends, while the Sunday brunches often focus on celebrity-themed tributes. Take advantage of the drink specials ($20 bottomless mimosas, anyone?) and grab some takeout treats from the mobile food carts.

2416 Brazos St.

On one Sunday each month at noon, the Electric FeelGood’s monthly hour-long drag brunches feature high-energy dancers grooving to the beats of the DJ, as well as appearances by resident queens Muffy Vanderbilt, Dessie Love-Blake, Lexus Chandelier, and Rachel Bitchface. And while walk-ins are welcome, call ahead and reserve a table for the best views of these regal gals. When it comes to libations, Electric FeelGood is all about the bubbles—$30 buckets of Vizzy mimosas and $40 buckets of Chandon champagne splits. Those still suffering from the prior evening’s shenanigans can soothe their stomachs with a Hangover Burger dressed with bacon, Bloody Mary aioli, and a sunnyside-up egg, or perhaps a hearty stack of s’mores pancakes.

This article appears in the July 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.