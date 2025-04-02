John Frels Builds Community Through Houston Heights Foodies Group

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

John Frels says he dreams about food.

Frels has been a successful mortgage broker in Houston for decades, but if you love to dine out and his name sounds familiar, you probably know him from his work as an admin on the dynamic and sometimes controversial Facebook group Houston Heights Foodies.

The group was founded by Heights neurologist Dr. Reeta Achari and her husband, Bill Dixon, to promote conversation and sharing about healthy eating and nutrition. She asked her friend and Heights resident Frels to help administer the group. He cooks, but he’s also an avid supporter of local restaurants, especially in the Houston Heights where restaurants had struggled to thrive without the sale of alcohol due to a Victorian-era ordinance prohibiting its sale within the original Houston Heights boundaries. That changed in 2017, and the area has fast become a dining destination.

Dining out soon became the focus of Houston Heights Foodies, and that suited Frels just fine—although he never anticipated the group would grow to its current membership of 45,000—fueled in part by disaster and controversy. “If anything, we have very passionate members in our group,” he explains.

During the pandemic, when sit-down restaurants like Cavatores on Ella were closing, Frels encouraged owner Federico Cavatore to start serving to-go meals. One evening, a grateful customer tipped $1,000 on a $19 order. Staff members took home a nice payday that day, and Cavatore’s, of course, survived.

Frels elaborates on why he gladly works on Houston Heights Foodies and four other in-the-loop foodie groups. “I wanted to focus on an area,” he says. “If I say I’m hungry for something and someone posts that there’s this great place in Sugar Land, I don’t want to drive to Sugar Land!” Focusing on community and local food comes naturally to him. “I enjoy it because I love food and I love people,” he says. Like his mother before him—who was driven to inspire young people—he has a strong sense of purpose. He feels he is here to serve as a connector of people.

Frels tells one story with obvious pride. He walked into Sweet Bribery in the Heights and a young lady working there recognized him and said “Hey, you’re John Frels. I have this job because of you. I saw it on Houston Heights Foodies.”

“Things like that just make me feel good,” he says.

But what about the drama that makes Houston Heights Foodies so addictive to some members? Frels has a theory: “You know the thing that always starts the fights? I think people just don’t write well, and they want to say something but they say it poorly. Then people jump on them, and that’s when the fight starts.“

Then there was Bagelgate. “That was funny,” Frels chuckles. “That was with Brazos Bagels and Space City Bagels.” That argument revolved around bagel artisanship and what constitutes a fresh-made bagel and local characters. To this day, members apologize for mentioning bagels, even when they are just looking for an honest recommendation.

Group members tend to call down posters who are unduly negative about a local restaurant experience. “What I call bash and dash: ‘This place sucks, don’t go there.’” Frels explains, “So, tell us your story. And then they get mad. Then I just have to delete things, especially when it gets political.” One miffed Heights-adjacent restaurant went as far as posting on their kiosk sign that Houston Heights Foodies Suck. However, two other restaurants used their signs to show support for the group. Frels shrugs, “Our net gain was a thousand new members.”

Frels has founded or administers four other Facebook foodie groups, so he’s regularly dining all over the inner loop. “The other groups prompt me to get out of our Heights bubble.” Case in point: he says that there is no dim sum in the Heights.

Besides the Facebook groups, he is involved in the Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Board and also the Houston Heights Association. He is the 2025 chair of the HHA Great American Pie Contest, which will be held July 14 at the Heights Fire Station. The annual event is for both home bakers and restaurant professionals. Details for entry in this neighborhood favorite event will be coming soon at HoustonHeights.org. Note from Frels to would-be contestants: “I’m hoping for a crawfish pie, or maybe tomato.”

He and his husband, Dr. Keith Vassallo, own SmallWorldTravelCompany.com. “We started a travel business. We are still our best customers, but it’s fun to do it for other people.” Frels may dream about food, but he also travels for food. He says he thinks he had a past life in New Orleans. His favorite thing about traveling in Vietnam was having pho for breakfast. He had a tomato pie once in Charleston that was the best thing he’s ever tasted. For his 60th birthday on April 24, he’ll be cruising around the Greek islands. “Once again,” he says, “I’m thinking, ‘Ooooooh, the food!’”

And just what does he like to cook at home? “I tend to like homier things. I like casseroles. I’m a big casserole guy.” His mother’s favorite meal, which Frels often made for her, was Rachael Ray’s meatloaf roulade.

For more info, visit facebook.com/groups/houstonheightsfoodies.