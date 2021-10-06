Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board Seeks New Members









Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board is searching for new members.

The group, which exists to serve as a liaison between the LGBTQ community and the mayor, is now accepting online membership applications through October 15. Co-chair Jamie Gonzalez says there are no minimum requirements, and all are eligible to apply.

“Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board is tasked with providing recommendations on policies that will end discrimination and advance the social, economic, and political issues that improve the quality of life for the LGBTQIAP+ community in Houston,” Gonzalez said.

Time commitments include a one-hour board meeting each month, plus one to two hours for sub-committee meetings.

“Ideal candidates would have time to assist with projects and research as needed, be familiar with issues and barriers our local community faces, and be eager to build relationships and coalitions with community partners,” she said.

The group is hosting a National Coming Out Day celebration at Pearl Bar on October 9 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those interested in applying to the board can meet board members and ask questions at that event.

Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board was established in 2016 with 49 members, as a way of honoring the 49 people murdered at the LGBTQ Pulse nightclub in Orlando that year.

For more information or to apply, go here.