Pride Houston 365 Unveils 2025 Grand Marshals

On a warm afternoon in early May, the energy at Axelrad Beer Garden felt electric. Beneath fluttering rainbow flags and the rhythms of a festive Cinco de Mayo, Pride Houston 365 revealed the names of its 2025 Grand Marshals. The moment was more than ceremonial—it was a celebration of values and vision for the LGBTQ community as the city prepares for one of its most anticipated events of the year.

The Houston Pride Festival and Parade will return downtown on Saturday, June 28, 2025, anchoring itself once again at City Hall. In a year marked by mounting political pressures and cultural shifts, this year’s Grand Marshals embody the strength, diversity, and purpose that make the community thrive.

The New Vanguard

At just 22 years old, Hayden Cohen represents the future of LGBTQ leadership in Texas. A policy strategist, activist, and community organizer, Cohen has been named the 2025 Trendsetter Grand Marshal for their relentless work advocating for queer youth protections across the state. As State Policy Director for Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) and a prominent voice in both the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, Cohen is not simply reacting to the political moment—they are actively shaping it.

Their work also reflects a generational shift grounded in intersectionality, authenticity, and the urgent demand for structural change. From speaking out in high school hallways to confronting lawmakers at the Capitol, Cohen has helped redefine what it means to lead with honesty and conviction.

Champions of Community

This year’s Distinguished Grand Marshals represent a trio of influence across education, advocacy, and policy.

Brandon Mack has spent more than a decade breaking down barriers in college admissions, opening doors for LGBTQ and BIPOC students who’ve long been shut out. A dynamic educator and thought leader, Mack’s work is about equity—not just in theory, but in practice.

Ana Sanchez embodies quiet, steady strength. From her early days volunteering in her neighborhood to her role with the Houston Latino HIV Taskforce, her service is fueled by empathy and a deep commitment to care. Her leadership may be soft-spoken, but its impact is profound.

Lane Lewis has helped write the very history of LGBTQ rights in Texas. A longtime organizer and former Harris County Democratic Party chair, Lewis played a pivotal role in bringing Lawrence v. Texas to the United States Supreme Court. Today, he continues to serve through civic work, small business leadership, and advocacy across Houston’s queer and political communities.

Honoring Institutions and Allies

At the heart of the community, Tony’s Place—this year’s Organization Grand Marshal—has been a lifeline for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. Since 2016, the drop-in center has offered meals, showers, counseling, and hope to young people navigating crisis. Honoring Tony’s Place is a reminder that Pride is about care, survival, and building spaces where all are seen and supported.

Allyship continues to be vital this year, and it’s powerfully embodied by Representative Jon Rosenthal, the 2025 Ally Grand Marshal. Known for his consistent support of LGBTQ rights in the Texas Legislature, Rosenthal backs up his words with action. His allyship isn’t performative—it’s principled, and it’s visible.

Representation in Full Color

This year’s Grand Marshals showcase the depth and breadth of LGBTQ identity.

Nakita “Coach Kita” Bowman, the Gender Non-Binary/Non-Conforming Grand Marshal, blends scholarship and performance to challenge norms and celebrate identity. Known as Sir Debonaire, “The African King,” Bowman is one of Texas’s few Non-Binary Drag Kings, using art, education, and mental health advocacy to empower others.

Jo Jones, the 2025 Female-Identifying Grand Marshal, is a Senior Police Officer and the LGBTQIA+ Liaison for the Houston Police Department. With a career rooted in public service and bridge-building, Officer Jones brings leadership and compassion to one of the city’s most visible and challenging roles.

Daron Yanes, the Male-Identifying Grand Marshal, embodies the power of lived experience. A Latinx trans man and Cuban immigrant, Yanes has dedicated his life to fighting for immigrant rights, trans justice, and systems of care that uplift the most marginalized.

In a year filled with challenges, these honorees remind us what it means to stand tall. Their lives and work reflect something deeper than resistance—they reflect love, legacy, and the enduring power of community. Because when we celebrate, we honor who we are, and who we’ve always been.

What: Pride Houston 365 47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Celebration

WHen: Saturday, June 28th, 2025

Where: Houston City Hall

Info: https://pridehouston365.org/