Andrew Edmonson, Arts Professional, Activist, and Writer, Dies at 59

Well known throughout the Houston arts and activism community (and a frequent contributor to this publication) Andrew Edmonson died on May 6, 2025 from complications of a recent illness at age 59. He is survived by his sister, Sally, and other family. Andrew was a 30-year presence in the local arts and activist communities. Combining his innate ability to communicate ideas and his zeal for justice, Andrew was a one-man force for good and a public-relations whirlwind, unmatched among Houstonians.

Born in Knoxville Tennessee, Andrew’s small-town kindness, southern refinement and self-effacing manner permeated every aspect of his life. According to his sister, Sally, humility, instilled from his humble beginnings, was a core value for Andrew. “Even though he had tremendous professional success, he was very happy with a modest lifestyle. He didn’t acquire things, but preferred collecting experiences,” she reports.

Consummately inquisitive about the world and people in his sphere, Andrew’s focus was always outward. “He was the ‘big brother,’ always extremely caring,” Sally recalls. “He was very attentive to his family, his niece and nephew as well as his uncle, who had Downs Syndrome. Andy never spoke much about himself, but became absorbed in the lives of others. He was very empathetic, an excellent listener and a great friend to many.”

“My most special memories about Andy were the times we traveled to western North Carolina. Though people might find it difficult to imagine, Andy and the entire family spent lots of time swimming and playing in the local river,” she adds.

Andrew’s talents were evident from childhood. Both of his parents were educators; consequently, he was academically inclined and incredibly focused. “From a young age he was very studious,” Sally recounts. “Being exceptionally interested in theater, he was elected President of his high school Drama Club. He was in numerous productions, band competitions and also loved to write, receiving an English scholarship while in high school. He was the family’s ‘golden child.’ Even though I was nine years younger, I knew I had huge shoes to fill.”

Andrew attended University of Tennessee and graduated from University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, receiving a degree in English. During college he traveled to Washington, DC, where The Names Project Quilt was on display. It was a pivotal event. As quoted in an earlier OutSmart article, he said: “I had grown up in a conformist world, and suddenly I was identifying with a group of people who were marginalized, discounted, and ignored.”

Upon graduating, he moved to Houston and began working, commencing a meteoric professional and personal journey. “Once he relocated to Houston, he never left,” Sally recounts. She and Andrew discussed his decision, which he explained, saying: “In a place like Knoxville, in the Bible Belt, it’s difficult to be gay and for me to live my life authentically.”

Andrew approached LGBTQ issues just as he did everything else – directly and without hesitation. “It was important for him to tell the family about this (and other aspects of his life) with total transparency, something we all appreciated and supported,” Sally remembers.

In Houston, Andrew began a 30-year professional tenure: first at The Alley Theatre, then 21 years at The Houston Ballet and, for the last decade, with The Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Andrew’s impact on the city’s arts organizations will be remembered as truly significant. Each entity benefited from his unique ability to combine a love of various artforms with a consummate aptitude for articulating that passion to local, national and international audiences.

In addition to achieving professional status and success, Andrew shared his talents and abilities with numerous local charities. In the 90s he promoted the city’s hysterically bawdy (and immensely successful) annual HIV/AIDS Fundraiser, Halloween Magic. He once shared: “Who can ever forget comedian Jimmy Phillips’ portrayal of Elyse Lanier?” Edmonson’s talents catalyzed sold-out shows and raised thousands of dollars for beneficiaries. Additionally, Andrew’s lifelong interest in LGBTQ+ film made him the ideal individual to chair the 1999/2000 Houston Gay & Lesbian Film Festival.

Longtime friend Angela Pisecco attributes much of Andrew’s success to his transparency and fearless acknowledgment of his lengthy sobriety, something precious to him. “We connected with each other through our association at Lambda Center Houston [the City’s LGBTQ+ Recovery Community] when introduced by a mutual friend,” Pisecco says. “This began our 20+ year friendship.”

“Andrew was open about his struggles when many were ‘closeted,’” Pisecco continues. “I admired this trait about him. It’s very interesting how many stigmas he confronted throughout his lifetime—barriers that Andrew broke through, not only for himself, but for others as well.”

Given that his mother was an Equal Rights Amendment advocate and his father a union organizer for the American Federation of Teachers, no one was surprised by Andrew’s lifelong efforts for justice and equality. “He was always aware and involved in rallies, political gatherings and social justice events,” Pisecco says. “HRC, The Council on Recovery, even Planned Parenthood. When they came under attack, Andrew became involved, saying: ‘This is my fight, too.’ He continually scanned the atmosphere around him, discerning what was important, always seeking individuals who needed a voice, something his PR and media background enabled him to easily provide.”

“Andrew was incredibly intelligent,” Pisecco says. “This was something he kept somewhat hidden from others. He understood how the world worked. His presence at various tables helped him to have impact—amongst his friends, colleagues, and throughout his larger community. He made things happen, often quietly and in the background. As the result of his expertise, Andrew had the uncanny ability to adjust to any situation. He would walk into a room, lighthearted, upbeat, but still with constant properness about him—always a gentleman. He could deliver any commentary on a moment’s notice with style and grace. He radiated self-assurance and confidence.”

Andrew’s sibling echoes these sentiments: “Andy’s own sobriety enabled him to assist others facing similar challenges,” Sally says. “He could easily and quickly assess any setting, be it a work, social or a complicated family dynamic. I have no doubt that he was in public relations for a reason.”

Adept in any forum, Andrew loved the political realm. “Years ago, there was some ruckus at the LGBTQ+ Political Caucus,” Pisecco remembers. “One of the younger members was talking smack about a well-respected political figure. In the middle of their commentary, Andrew stood up and shouted ‘Do you KNOW who you are talking about? This politician was writing laws to protect the LGBT community before you were even born.’ Andrew just shut the noise down then and there—something he never stopped doing.”

In a now-famous event at the 1992 Republican National Convention, activists from Queer Nation and ACT UP combined in protest. They were confronted (and subsequently assaulted) by Houston Police Department officers on horseback.

The day after the conflict, the media-savvy Andrew called a press conference featuring several individuals brutalized by the police. The Houston Chronicle ran the story on their front page. It quoted Andrew as saying, “I realized then that I had the skills to help the [activism] movement… Queers were supposed to be in the closet and keep quiet. Queer Nation helped me channel my anger into in-your-face activism.”

“Andrew’s laughter, compassion and empathy are memorable,” Sally says. “I will always find Andy in the events of my life moving forward. While sorting through his things, I found an item commemorating him being elected Grand Marshall of the Pride Parade, signed by Mayor Sylvester Turner.”

“I suddenly realized both of these good men are now gone. I wondered: Who is going to press forward with the work they did in the community? Who will be there for the next LGBT generation? Wanting to be remembered for the work he did, Andrew would be asking the same question.”

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama St. A livestream link will be available at www.bradshawcarter.com. Donations in Andrew’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Andrew Edmonson was a prolific contributor to OutSmart magazine. Here’s a sampling of some of his recent work: