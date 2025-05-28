Remembering Jessica Rossman

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Jessica Rossman, 56, who died unexpectedly March 31 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, was a longtime ally and friend of the Houston LGBTQ community.

A retired attorney and former executive at United Airlines, Rossman didn’t let retirement slow her down. She continued to pour her brilliance, generosity, and drive into the city she loved. Among her many charity causes was AIDS Foundation Houston’s Dining Out for Life. Rossman served in different capacities on the boards of AIDS Foundation Houston (now known as Allies in Hope), Latin Women’s Initiative, Kids’ Meals, Planned Parenthood, Recipe for Success, Stages Theatre, and even the New York Academy of Art. Each role reflected all her values of equality, compassion, and love. Her work with Kids’ Meals helped feed countless children under five who might have otherwise gone hungry.



But it wasn’t just what she did, it was who she was. Rossman’s presence was electric. Smart, sharp, and stunning.

“She didn’t just walk into a room—she arrived,” said longtime friend Roland Maldonado, MD. “Her laugh, unmistakable and contagious, could lift any mood. Her sense of style earned her accolades. Houston Chronicle’s “Best Dressed” and “Women of Distinction” for philanthropy by ABC 13 were just two of many. It was her wit and warmth that made her unforgettable. She listened like no one else. If you were in conversation with Jessica, you had her full attention. Her advice was swift, spot-on, and almost always right.”

She lived with her partner, Gordon Bethune, whom she called the love of her life. Friends said to see them together was to witness something rare. “The way they looked at each other, the quiet understanding between them, the laughter, the warmth,” said Maldonado. “It was a love built on deep respect and true companionship. Their passion and unwavering support for one another were the kind of connection most people only hoped to find in a lifetime. Together, they traveled the world, supported causes close to their hearts, and built a community of friends who became family. It was their mutual love of philanthropic causes that recently raised awareness and more than a million dollars, for the first Hope Biosciences Foundation Gala for stem cell research.”



To her friends, she was more than a leader.

Travis Torrence, Esq., U.S. Head of Legal at Shell USA, Inc., wrote of her: “Jessica demonstrated steadfast and unwavering allyship of the Houston LGBTQ community and people and families living with HIV and AIDS. For four years, I had the privilege of serving as her Co-Chair for Dining Out for Life, an annual fundraiser that benefitted AIDS Foundation Houston. Her energy and passion for fundraising, cultivating relationships with sponsors and donors, and learning about the needs of the communities she stood in solidarity with were unmatched. She worked harder, generated more ideas, and implemented more innovative strategies than anyone I’ve ever met.”

“She was a confidant,” said Maldonado. “A compass. A confessor. Nonjudgmental, honest, and fiercely loyal. She made you feel seen, heard, and loved. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy of generosity, style, joy, and justice will live on and will always be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. Until we see each other again my dear friend, I will think about you daily and miss your smile and laughter. You changed my life, and I will be forever grateful to you for including me.”

There was a celebration of Rossman’s life on May 12 at the Hotel ZaZa. Contributions in her memory may be made to Allies in Hope at aihhouston.org.