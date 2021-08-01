August 2021 Horoscope: This Month Is Active









August is going to be an active month, with many people trying to get back to “normal” for the approaching school year. We’ve been in the summer doldrums, but August is the month to get prepared. The month’s planetary activity means that we will have a greater sense of urgency to get our stuff together. Mercury retrograde is coming up September 21–October 23, so plan ahead.

The sun travels through Leo (the sign of love and admiration) for the majority of the month, entering Virgo on the 22nd. Mercury, our communicator, begins the month in Leo but enters Virgo, her home sign, on August 11. Mercury leaves Virgo on the 11th and enters Libra for conversations about relationships. Venus begins the month in Virgo, the sign of purity, then enters Libra, her home sign, on the 15th—when the conversation about relationships and fairness becomes more interesting! Mars will be traveling through Virgo, the sign of health and efficiency, all month. Jupiter remains in Aquarius, along with Saturn. Uranus remains in Taurus, going retrograde on the 19th. Neptune continues her swim through Pisces, and Pluto is plowing up the ground as she moves through Capricorn.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are in a lighthearted mood as the month begins. You are more creative and adaptable as you work on getting your routines back online. This is also a great month for improving your health and diet regimen. Friends and business associates can be particularly helpful this month if you are looking for a career change. They may be able to see around some of your mental blocks. It’s a good time to start your own business. Relationships are very important in the latter half of the month. If you are single, this is a good time to meet new people. If you are involved, it’s a good time to renew those bonds. Co-workers can seem more sensitive than usual, so you may need kid gloves to handle them. It’s a busy, active month!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Things continue to be busy for all the fixed signs of Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Taurus. You have three prominent energies that are influencing you. One is pushing you to expand and grow beyond your previous limitations, while the other two are focusing on your long-term career, social responsibility, and retirement options. You are more than ready to take on a leadership role. If you feel that you aren’t being appreciated, you may have to take your toys and find a place where you are valued. Home and family are your primary focus in the first half of the month. After that, you can look for some fun and go with the flow.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This month, you are interested in getting your message out to other people. This is a great month for taking (or teaching!) classes to expand your knowledge. This is also a good month to expand your presence on social media and improve your chances to enjoy all kinds of new activities. You are taking your time, and making sure that what you focus on bears fruit. Career opportunities are very good through the end of the year. By mid-month, you are directing your energies to your home and family. You will want to make your home a more comfortable retreat, and this can be a good time for remodeling or even looking for a new place to live. Old family issues may come to the surface, but you are ready to address them.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Finances and personal resources take center stage for you as the month begins. This aspect of your life has been a concern since December 2020. Now it’s time to address debts and investments, and expand your client or customer base. This spark is very strong during the first half of the month, but the momentum remains through the middle of 2022. By mid-month, you are working to get yourself back into your routines and create some ease and flow in your life. The latter half of the month is better for getting your daily life more organized, sharing your views with others, and working to improve your local community and your public image. You may want to do a home makeover by the end of the month! This can be a great time to create a new interior look.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Happy Birthday to the Lionesses and Lions. This is your time to review your past and set new destinations. Relationships and finances are on the menu as the month begins. You are reevaluating the success of business and romantic partnerships. If things are working, you are setting new intentions for the future that help you create more of a trusting bond. If things are not working, August should bring problems to the surface so those relationships can either be repaired or ended! You want to make some career changes to make better use of precious resources. Be careful not to overthink everything so you won’t feel stuck!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are in a time of rest and retreat as the month opens. This is a great time to head to the beach or the lake and enjoy some meditation. This is also a great time to reconnect to your usual eating and exercise practices. You are more sensitive to your external environment until about mid-month, when you are more social and ready to interact with other folks. Mars, the symbol of health, self-care, self-protection, and taking life personally, will be traveling through your sign until September 14. Your authentic feelings will come to the surface, and you will be only too ready to express them. You can be more assertive and more defensive with Mars so active. More physical activity can help express your Mars energy in a positive way! Finances take on a bigger role by the end of the month as you seek balance there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This month offers you more social outlets via your work or friends, but you’ll still need some quiet time to yourself. As you are more sensitive to others this month, you will also be more cautious about inviting people into your life. This is an excellent time to renew business and personal friendships that dried up during the COVID lockdown. This is a good month to turn your hobbies into something more lucrative. Your creative energies are very active, but you sense that what you do should have more of a public appeal. If you have children, you may find them needing to reconnect with you. By mid-month, your personal commitments will need some time and attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Career and social responsibilities take the lead this month. You have been exploring your career and long-term security options this year, and this month you will feel the need to finally make some decisions and move forward. Over-analyzing things can be a problem, as it can make you doubt your confidence. Scorpio is a very psychological and intuitive sign, so trusting your choices is most important. This is a big time of change within your family as relatives age and family members move into new positions of power. You will want to have your say. Business organizations or community groups can be a great resource to tap into this month. You will want to be a part of what’s going on, and not just a spectator. Your writing and teaching energies remain strong through the end of the year.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

As this month begins, you are looking for a peaceful environment that doesn’t make too many demands. This is a good time for you to engage in creative and fun events. Getting away from routines and daily demands breathes new life into your soul. You have been trying to invent a more expressive workplace environment that can drive your passions instead of squashing them. This has been going on all year, but this month you will feel the need to make some choices. By the middle of the month, your career sector becomes very active. You will be ready to take on some new challenges and push forward with your own ideas. This is also a much better time for physical activity and all kinds of exercise—even if it’s just digging in your garden.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Although finances have been on your mind this year, you are feeling more pressure this month than usual. You are looking for some resolution and an end to the excessive demands on your time. This can be a very good time to make a budget that promotes careful use of your resources. Personal boundaries are being emphasized, so you may see that those old boundary lines are lacking. Use this knowledge to improve your boundaries, but skip the part where you chastise yourself for not doing this sooner. This continues to be a good time for taking classes, exploring personal interests, and improving your social-media presence. You are looking for more ways to bring creativity and fun into your life. By mid-month, you are getting back into your career mode. Clients and customers will be more open to your ideas and unique points of view!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This year, you have been reviewing your life’s path, career choices, and personal relationships. You have been redefining boundaries and trying to add a new spark to your existence. Personal relationships also fall into this energy pattern. This is a time of setting future relationship goals. If you are in a positive relationship, this month you are exploring the potential new paths that the two of you will travel. If you are single, this could be a good time to meet new partners. If you are in a difficult partnership, this can be a time when things come to a head and you decide whether or not to move forward together. This is a time of personal renewal by establishing your objectives and moving forward. You are ready to let the past go so it doesn’t keep you anchored to your fears.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Getting back to your normal habits and routines is a strong theme for August. You have been busier than usual so far this year, but you are getting a bit of rest as the month begins. This is an excellent time to get healthier exercise and diet programs back in place. You have more disciplined energy available, which enables you to follow through with important tasks and interests. This is a very good month for a medical checkup, improving your work conditions, and taking more of a leadership role at work. By mid-month, paying attention to your relationships becomes more important. This would be a great time for you and your partner to get away for some couple time. If you are having problems in your current partnership, this will be a time when issues come to a head so they can be resolved, one way or another. Your energy levels are stronger, and you are taking life more personally!

For more astro-insight, log on to lillyroddy.com.

This article appears in the August 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.