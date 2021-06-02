Queer Commodities









Target’s #TakePride

Target is again collaborating with and supporting GLESEN for its annual Pride collection. #TakePride includes rainbow apparel, swimwear, pool floats, and more.

Converse Pride Collection

Converse’s sixth annual Pride collection is inspired by the lives of five LGBTQ community members. The line, which features colorful clothing and shoes, benefits multiple LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

Adidas Love Unites

Adidas continues its long history of celebrating Pride by dropping a new rainbow collection. Love Unites features an assortment of Pride-themed footwear, accessories, and apparel. Adidas is actively supporting Athlete Ally, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ inclusion in sports.

Reebok Pride Shoes & Clothes

Reebok’s vibrant Pride-inspired footwear and apparel were designed by Colorful Soles, the brand’s LGBTQ employee network. The business is giving back to the LGBTQ community by donating $75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which advocates for affirming access to social, health, and legal services for those of all gender identities.

Theo Eyewear

Eye Gallery is selling rainbow-colored glasses during Pride Month. Theo Eyewear, a high-end Belgian brand, was born out of a deep love and commitment to designing glasses that would turn heads and leave long-lasting impressions. Houston’s Eye Gallery is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Apple: Pride Edition Solo Loop

Every June since 2016, Apple has shown its support for the LGBTQ community by donating to advocacy organizations and releasing special-edition bands for the Apple Watch. This year’s rainbow-colored Pride-edition band is the Braided Solo Loop, made of stretchable recycled yarn with silicone threads in traditional Pride colors plus brown, black, light blue, pink, and white to represent the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

#UGGPride

UGG is celebrating Pride with its colorful new genderless collection of footwear, T-shirts, and hoodies. In further support of the LGBTQ community, the company will donate $25 of the retail price to GLAAD, a leading advocate in the LGBTQ-rights movement.

Everyone Is Awesome LEGO Set

LEGO is celebrating diversity through their new 346-piece toy set, which features 11 mini-figures each sporting a different look. The LEGO Group, which is committed to building an inclusive workspace, partners with Workplace Pride and Open for Business to support its LGBTQ employees.

Gap Collective Pride

Artists from Gap’s LGBTQ employee resource group came together to design Pride-themed T-shirts, hoodies, and socks for The Gap Collective, an ongoing product collaboration celebrating the spirit of activism. The brand is donating $50,000 to GLAAD.

Rainbow DisneyCollection

Disney fans around the world can show their LGBTQ Pride with all-new Mickey Mouse rainbow merchandise. The company’s new Pride collection features apparel, accessories, pins, plush, and more. Proceeds from these items will be donated to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ communities.

This article appears in the June 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.