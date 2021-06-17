Obituary: James Andrew Ragazinsky









Houstonian James Andrew Ragazinsky (O’Rourke), 49, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 and went on to meet with Satine Martini Lovitz at the rainbow bridge. James was born in Panama City, Florida at St. Joseph Hospital on the morning of September 13, 1971 to Jeannie Marie Besenhart (Barron). James is predeceased by his grandparents, Muhammed Ali Ozgen and Magdalena Besenhart Ozgen, and his little fur baby, Satine.

James was a warm-hearted charismatic gift to all those that knew him. He is survived by his husband of 14 years, Ryan James Clark, mother Jeannie Marie Besenhart (Barron), sister Jeanne Guadalupe Barron, and nephews and nieces Seth Andrew Barron, Alana Marie Perez, Isaac Rene Barron, Abigail Clementine Barron Alexander James Barron, Travon Erroll Black II, and Tatyana Marie Black. He is also survived by mother-in-law Lori Ann Clark, father-in-law Kevin James, step mother-in-law Michelle Clark, sister-in-law Tanya Mae Black, and brother-in-law Travon Erroll Black.

James graduated from Northbrook High School in 1989. One of his favorite jobs was working as a butcher in a New Jersey meat market with his grandfather. After working in the food industry, he began his illustrious 22-year journey in retail. He worked at several Houston area stores inside of Memorial City Mall and Katy Mills Mall before starting a 15-year career at Hollywood in Montrose. He worked his way up to becoming the store’s general property manager and loved both of his bosses Jeff and Danny.

James liked to take things apart an put them back together to see how they functioned. He enjoyed puzzles and to cook and clean (he always cleaned so precise, just like his grandma taught him). He was a practical joker that loved to pick on his little sister. He had a thirst for adventure, music, movies and traveling. James and his husband Ryan liked to travel to California, where they would visit family and friends, go to Rodeo Drive to shop, and visit Napa Valley to drink and take in the scenery. He loved the Renaissance Festival, where he and Ryan would visit multiple times every year. He was an amazing uncle who loved to take his nephews and nieces camping and to Six Flags to make precious memories that will never be forgotten.

James was also a loving son, brother, husband, friend, mentor, and confidant. He was very supportive and always had a lot of love to give. His fun-loving optimistic nature allowed him to draw in people from all walks of life making them feel welcome and accepted. The world is a better place because James was a part of it. James’s love overflowed in all that knew him. We will carry his love on in our thoughts and memories. James would say do not mourn me my loved ones and friends, for I am not gone. I am forever by your side; my body is merely resting. My love goes on and we will meet again. Until then carry me with you and know that I am still around.

The family of James Andrew Ragazinsky (O’Rourke)would like to extend an invitation for everyone who knew him to celebrate his life with memorial services on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20. In honor of James, come as you are; you don’t need to dress up if it’s not your style.

What: Visitation and Funeral Service for James Andrew Ragazinsky (O’Rourke)

When: June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (visitation), and June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (funeral service)

Where: Brookside Funeral-Home Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North

Info: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/james-orourke-10228611/share