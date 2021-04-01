Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Easter 2021 Edition









Thursday, April 1

Beyond the Binary

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts Beyond the Binary, a weekly Zoom meeting for nonbinary, genderqueer, and gender-nonconforming people. The event is free and offers a safe and supportive environment for Houston’s nonbinary community to engage in group discussions. Register for the meeting here.

Magik Dyke Show Launch

At 9 p.m., visit Pearl Bar for the first-ever Magik Dyke Show. Presented by local drag-king group Kings of Houston, the new Magic Mike-inspired event promises to be “the sexiest show in town.” There is a $5 admission fee, and masks are mandatory.

Thursday Karaoke at JR’s Houston

At 9 p.m., visit JR’s Houston for a fun-filled night of karaoke, dancing, and eats from What-A-Taco Kitchen. Hosted by local drag performer Violet S’Arbleu, don’t miss out on the bar’s happy hour until 10 p.m. and the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ contest hosted by Kofi.

Friday, April 2

Feel Good Friday

At 5:30 p.m., the Lesbian Health Initiative of Houston hosts Feel Good Friday, a weekly Zoom event that provides participants with a 30-minute guided meditation followed by a 30-minute wellness chat. Register for the event here.

F-Rated Fridays

At 7:00 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s F-Rated Fridays dinner and drag show hosted by Blackberri. While enjoying the show, consider ordering $2 shots and the restaurant’s catfish-and-shrimp dinner special.

GRL Bar

At 10 p.m., visit ReBar for their GRL Bar event. This week’s ladies’ nighttheme is “Miami Takeover” and features music by guest DJs iLLSet and Carribeats.

Saturday, April 3

Mercado Day: Easter Edition

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Papi’s Houston hosts Mercado Day: Easter Edition. The shopping event features a Latin-inspired mercado selling products from Latin-owned small businesses.

A Trip Down the Rabbit Hole

At 12 p.m., Eagle Houston presents A Trip Down the Rabbit Hole, a fun-filled Easter party with DJ ABEL on the turntables until 2 a.m.

Pride Houston’s Virtual Volunteer House

At 2 p.m., Pride Houston is hosting a virtual volunteer event for people interested in donating their time to bring the organization’s Pride 365 vision to life. This open house consists of meeting the Production Committee members, learning about their goals, and selecting a volunteer opportunity to serve them.

BUDDY’S Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar is hosting its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

Sunday, April 4

Easter Sunday Brunch at Bar Boheme

At 11 a.m., Bar Boheme hosts an Easter Sunday drag brunch featuring tunes by DJ Athenz and performances by drag entertainers Angelina DM Trailz, Chloe Crawford Ross, Cyn City, and Reign LaRue.

Brunch with Chef Adrian

At 1 p.m., Michael’s Outpost celebrates Easter with brunch brought to you by openly gay celebrity chef Adrian Perez and music by Bill Sansom and Jerry Atwood. The event is $45 and includes a cooking demonstration, piano-bar show tunes, and a meal.

Pride Market at Pearl

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From food to art, the event features all LGBTQ vendors, and is your one-stop-shop for all things queer.