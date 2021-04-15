Queer Things To Do in Houston This Weekend: April 15-18, 2021









Thursday, April 15

Suavecito

From 4 p.m. until closing, Eagle Houston presents Suavecito, a Latin-inspired night featuring DJ Willy B from local radio station 104.9 (KAMA-FM). Don’t miss out on the $4 Deep Eddy Vodka special, and free HIV testing starts at 9 p.m.

Karaoke Latino

At 9 p.m., Papi’s Houston presents its weekly Karaoke Latino hosted by Paul Luna and Rudolph Kahlo. Stop by for a night full of bachata, reggaeton, and salsa.

Get You a Piece

At 11:30 p.m., Papi’s Houston also presents Get You a Piece, a talent show hosted by Adriana Larue and TheLaisha Larue. The contest features cash prizes, and the winner is chosen by audience applause.

Friday, April 16

Glow Friday

At 4 p.m., Eagle Houston hosts its weekly Glow Friday event. Black lights will illuminate both floors while DJ Joe Ross plays tunes on the main stage and Billboard DJ Jimmy Skinner is on the turntables upstairs in the Phoenix Room.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party. Happy hour lasts until 10 p.m., and food will be provided by What-A-Taco Kitchen.

Selena’s 50th Tribute

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston presents Selena’s 50th Tribute, a night of music and dance dedicated to Texas native Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her legacy.

Saturday, April 17

Virtual Name and Gender Maker Clinic

At 10 a.m., the Gender Affirmation Project at Texas Law hosts a Virtual Name and Gender Clinic. Students from the Mithoff Pro Bono Program at The University of Texas School of Law will help those seeking to legally change their names and gender markers for government identification documents. If you are interested in receiving assistance, fill out the form here.

Ballet Dancers Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters Unmasked

At 7 p.m., get to know Houston Ballet performers Oliver Halkowich and Harper Watters at Bill Arning Exhibitions. The two dancers and friends will ask each other questions while performing to music by Tchaikovsky and Khia.



Rebarlesque

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Rebarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

Drag or Not Karaoke

At 9 p.m., go to The West End – A Public House for Drag or Not Karaoke. Hosted by Tifa Tittlywinks, Ian Syder-Blake, and Nyx Laraye, the event is a happy hour for those celebrating their birthdays in April.

Sunday, April 18

Food Fundraiser for OLTT

At 11 a.m., Organización Latina de Trans en Texas hosts a food fundraiser. The group will be serving plates of mole and flautas for $10 each to raise money for Latinx trans folk. You can find more information about ordering and pickup here.

My Oh My Drag Show Extravaganza

At 7:30 p.m., Warehouse Live presents My Oh My Drag Show Extravaganza, a touring illusion drag show. Buy your tickets here.

Rosé at ReBar

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. Hosted by Blackberri, the event also features performances by ONDI, Roofie DuBois, and Leilani Jackson Ross. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.