April 2021 Horoscope: An Energetic Month









General Information: This is going to be a busy month with strong activity every week. We will feel motivated to get our projects started because our ability to plan and strategize is enhanced, especially in the first half of the month. The last half of the month is more about the application of ideas. Because things will be so busy, be sure to make time for rest recovery!

Good days this month are April 2, 6, 10, 13, 15, 22, 24, 29, and 30. Days to be aware are April 9, 11, 16, 17, 18, and 25. April 16, 17, and 18 are very intense days, so focus on your boundaries during that time.

The sun travels through Aries and eventually enters Taurus on the 19th, along with Mercury entering Taurus on the same day. Venus begins in Aries, but enters her home sign of Taurus on the 14th. Mars is soaring through Gemini until April 23, when he enters the watery abyss of Cancer. Jupiter and Saturn both continue their journey through Aquarius, the water bearer, while Neptune remains in Pisces. Pluto is slowly finishing her plowing of Capricorn.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is the yearly birthday-cycle time for all of you Rams and Ewes! You are in your personal time of yearly review, and your energy levels should be strong this month as you establish your intentions for the year. Professional organizations or community groups can be especially good for you throughout the year! You are feeling more social and ready to interact with others, which will be better for business and communal activities. You will be more direct this month, and you may not exhibit enough patience around others. By the end of the month, you are exploring new ways to enhance the resources that will let you express more of who you are as a person. This is the best month for you to be first in your own life.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

In the first half of the month, you are in a place of rest and retreat. You are more sensitive to your environment than usual, and it may have more of a toxic effect on you. Having some time for reflection in the first part of the month will make the latter half of the month more stable and successful. Choose your company carefully in early April, as negative types can alter your moods. In the latter half of the month, you have more energy and are ready to make some decisions about your career and long-term security choices. You are looking to change what you do so you can feel more passionate about your day-to-day life! Your patience may be very low during this time. Partners can be very supportive if you open up to their help and care. You don’t have to do this alone!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This is a very busy and active month for you with Mars (planet of action, adventure, and competition) moving through your sign for most of the month. You will be ready to act on your inner drive and impulses this month. This can be very good for reconnecting with your partner by getting away from tedious routines and doing something spontaneous. Professional organizations can be very good for helping you open up new markets for your career and expand your social life. This is a more socially active time, and it’s a great month to spend with friends—even with the COVID restrictions. By the end of the month, you are ready for some rest as you take a step back from professional demands.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Your career, social standing, and long-term security in your relationships are top priorities for you this month. This is a good month to take on a leadership role at work, or consider starting something on your own. You will not be patient with managers if they aren’t listening to you. Try a team approach instead of being the gadfly! You are continuing to work on clearing out your debts—and anything else that makes you feel obligated and lacking in free choice. Difficult relationships continue to be tested. This is a great time for couples therapy, or reconfiguring your relationship so that it actually fits you instead of you trying to fit in. By the end of the month, you will get a burst of energy that will help you focus on yourself and your goals.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are open to new ideas, points of view, and even to relocating this month. Overall, you are feeling the pressure to make some decisions this year about what is best for your relationship and your career. This month you are expanding your search and looking at improving your skill set, going back to school, and consolidating your ideas and views to help with decision making. You have been working on reinventing yourself and letting go of limits and restrictions that were self-imposed by your relationships or your unconscious family mythology. Your career area becomes very active toward the end of the month. You may be exploring doing something on your own, taking a leadership role, or stepping back to focus on more personal goals. Don’t feel you have to go at this alone. There are partners and friends who will help!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Relationships and partnerships are in general need of some TLC this month. You are interested in reaffirming the connections and common goals that create the emotional intimacy you need. This can also be a time when you are aware of your lack of closeness with your partner. That needs to be addressed so your partnership can continue. In business, this is a great time to meet with colleagues and confirm that you are all still on the same page. Finances and shared resources will also need to be reviewed during April. Your career is very active this month! You are looking to take a leadership role, or invest your energies into new projects that represent who you are now. This energy may make you less patient, and it could also prevent you from getting enough restful sleep. Exercise can help with this excess energy!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

April is a big relationship month for you. This is a great time to meet someone new, if you are single and looking. It’s also a great month to spend time with your partner and just enjoy your time together. This can also extend to your good friends as well as business partners. This month will also remind you to be sure you express your needs, and not expect your partner to guess or intuit them. You will be more vocal throughout the month! In the latter half of April, you are working on improving your financial picture. Getting rid of debt and other financial limitations can relieve a big drain on your emotions during this time. You are more sensitive to your work environment and co-workers this month. You may want to avoid the needy folks and the drama queens. Be sure to pay attention to your boundaries this month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are focusing on getting your routines back in order this month. You have been interested in many new topics and ideas this year, and it has been hard to remain as centered and focused as you normally are. This month is good for establishing an exercise and health program to improve your own personal functioning. Family demands and responsibilities continue to be strong, and will become stronger toward the end of the month. It’s easy for you to want to take control, but be aware of your boundaries and don’t overload yourself. Relationships take center stage in the latter part of the month. If you are in a partnership, this is a great time to reconnect. If you are single, this is a good time to meet someone new! If you are having problems with your partner, those issues will come to the surface so you can clear the air and not carry the difficulties around. You are more spontaneous in the latter half of the month!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You are hoping for a much more fun-filled and playful month. You are ready to step away from your routines and find activities that you do just for the sake of joy! This is a very good time to be with your children or grandchildren. If you are in a relationship, this is a great month to get away and reconnect physically as well as emotionally, in order to drive out the boredom. In your day-to-day life, you are making sure to focus on your needs, and not trying to take on everyone else’s issues (which is easy for you to do). This is a great month to work on your blog, your novel, attend a class, or even teach one yourself. Your relationships need some attention! This is also a great month to get out of town with that special someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Home and family are highlighted this month. You may want to focus on home projects, remodeling, or potentially relocating. With family, you want to feel more involved. You may take on a family leadership role in order to take the actions necessary. Your courage here will inspire your other family members. This month continues to be a good time to improve your health routine. Your co-workers will need your leadership this month, particularly in the areas of direction and strategy. You will be the calm voice in the crowd. By the latter part of the month, you are ready to add some fun and joy to your life. Renewing the bonds in your relationships also becomes a lot more important. You will take life more personally, and be ready to defend your views at any time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This is a particularly dynamic period in your life. You have two major planets, Saturn and Jupiter, both moving through your sign. Jupiter is open to new ideas and experiences, while Saturn wants to focus on the things that function well and are safe. You are reassessing your relationships, your career direction, and your overall plans for the future. Jupiter visits for a year, while Saturn stays for two and a half years. This month you are ready to act on your ideas and strategies. You are more vocal than usual, and are ready to respond more quickly in all situations. Toward the end of the month, you shift your focus to home and family as you try to make your nest more comfortable. This may include a remodeling project, or even relocating. You want to live where there’s more light and open spaces!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You are paying attention to your finances, resources, and your own sense of self-worth. This is a good month to consider new investments, and also to improve your skills to make yourself more valuable in the business world. Spirituality falls under the rulership of Pisces, so you’ll find yourself doing a lot of soul searching. You are exposing the hypocrisy of your own beliefs. You are open to new ideas, but they must be realistic and actually help people. By the end of the month, you are more vocal about your views, and are more willing to share them with people around you. Your family continues to need more support from you. You may have to step in and take on a leadership role that provides inspiration for other family members. You are feeling more social, and that energy continues to get stronger throughout the summer months.

