February 2021 Horoscope: Time to Reconnect









As our month begins, we are under the influence of Mercury retrograde in Aquarius. This is a good time to take care of past and present issues or tasks, but it’s best to wait until February 28 to begin something new. February 12 is the Lunar New Year, ringing in the year of the Ox! We are slowly moving out of the difficult planetary alignment that plagued us throughout 2020. We should feel some sense of relief by mid-March, although we may not see real change until June. Positive days this month are February 11, 13, 14, and 25. Days that have more tension are February 1, 6, 8, 10, 17 and 19.

With a majority of the planets moving through Aquarius, this is a good month to connect with your community, work for equality and justice, and help improve our social environment. This is a good time to reconnect with organizations and friends!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19) This month, you are more aware of your community and the environment around you. This is an excellent month to reconnect with old friends, former business partners, and business organizations. You are also reviewing your resources and investments, and considering new forms of currency. You will have a strong tendency to make quick decisions about finances. It may be easier than usual to spend money this month. By the end of the month, you are moving into a rest-and-retreat mode. Although your social activities will continue to be strong, you will be more selective about the people you allow into your life so that you can have more time to yourself.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20) The activity this month is taking place in your career and social relationships area, with Mercury retrograde in those same areas. Overall, you are focusing on improving your career and long-term goals. You are more than willing to take on a leadership role and challenge the existing atmosphere. This will be all too obvious with Mercury retrograde there, pointing out the same old problems you always encounter with your work conditions. This month is a good time to really assess your current career and get yourself back on track—or onto a track that takes you in another direction. Hold off on making any permanent changes until the end of the month. You are in a strong growth period!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde, this is a time to rethink and review. You are considering new routines, office hours, and improving your health habits. This is also a very good time to improve your social-media connections. You want to develop that part of your life, as it will give you some alternate career paths. This can also be a time when you are reconsidering going back to school, working on your blog, or taking a teaching position. This is an excellent month to reconnect with old friends, since some of them could be very helpful in furthering your career and expanding your views. In the latter part of the month, your career becomes the center of activity. It’s best to wait until the 28th before making any final plans.

CANCER (June 22–July 22) Finances, shared resources, expanding your client base, and lessening your debt are the areas that are being stimulated this month. You are working to remove the blocks that prevent you from freely expressing yourself. You are also wanting to have more intimacy in your relationship. With Mercury retrograde this month, it’s a great time to confront problems, discuss them, and solve the issues. If the problems are unresolvable, you may have to make other decisions about the viability of your relationship. Your social and group associations are being stimulated through the middle of March. Wait until the end of February before you make any commitments to those areas in your life. Your relationship also needs some stimulation and renewal this month. You will be the beneficiary if you succeed!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22) Relationships and partnerships are being highlighted this month, especially with the Mercury retrograde active in that area. This is a time to renew those bonds by focusing some healing and nurturing energy on that part of your life. If you are single, this can be a good time to reconnect with old friends and partners, but it’s not a good time to see someone new. If your relationship is having problems again, this time the problems will be pushed to the surface so they can be dealt with, one way or another. You are looking to find a new career path (or to reinvent the one you have) by focusing on the parts you like and eliminating the parts you don’t like. Your patience there is very short, and you will want to take on a leadership role. You may also be considering starting your own business, but that decision should wait until after February 28.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) With your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde through the end of the month, this is a great month to clean up, review, organize, and improve what you do! The majority of the planets are in your health and work habits area, so you are trying to get yourself back into those routines that the virus interrupted. This is an excellent month to resume exercising and improving your health. You will have good motivation there for at least a year, but it’s just more highlighted this month. You may be upgrading your office or creating space for your home office. By the end of the month you are beginning to shift your focus to your relationships, so it’s a good time to renew those bonds, both personal and business. Get away from your obligations and rediscover your muse! You are back on track after the 28th.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23) This is a more playful and creative month for you. Even with Mercury retrograde, you will find yourself getting back to the things you used to do just for fun. If you have children, this is an excellent time to be with them. They seem to be growing fast and becoming more mature each day. You are also feeling the restraints of debt this month. You have lots of motivation to find a way to free yourself from this burden. With your work, you are distracted from your normal obligations and drawn to the projects that you enjoy. You can be productive this month, but you should focus on what you want to do instead of what you should do! Work routines become more important at the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21) Despite the Mercury retrograde this month, you are super-busy—and that is likely to continue through the summer. Throughout 2021, you’ll find new opportunities opening up around your career and your long-term life goals. For some, this is the time to start your own business. For others, this can be a time when you are winding down and focusing on the projects you like, instead of having to run the whole show. This is also a time of change within your family hierarchy. Family members are getting older, and the power base is being shifted. It’s likely that they are looking to you to take on a more dominant role in the family. This can also be a time when you are remodeling or looking for alternate places to live. And finally, your partnership needs some attention. This is a great month to get away from the usual routine and reconnect. If you are single, this is a good time to look but not a good time to make a choice. Conditions improve by the 28th.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21) Communication is the primary topic for you this month. With Mercury retrograde influencing that area of your life, this is an exceptional time to connect with old friends from childhood, update your skill set, and get your day-to-day life more organized. You are also in an introspective time, and you may want to choose your company carefully so you can have more time to yourself. There could be problems at work with your computer or your Internet connection. You’ll also notice that you need to upgrade your electronics, but it’s best to wait until after the 28th before you do that. This continues to be an excellent time to start or restart your health and exercise programs. Home and family take over the spotlight by the end of the month!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) The Sea Goats are feeling some signs of relief, even with Mercury retrograde. For the past year, you have had three big planets pressing down on you and forcing change, regardless of whether you were ready for that. Now this intensity has lessened, and you are working on getting back to “normal” (whatever that is). You are examining your finances and resources closely this month, and you may feel the need to put yourself on a budget. But there are also new options opening up with your job and your finances. You will be very cautious about your decisions, and it may seem like you are dragging your feet. By midmonth, you are starting to talk about your plans. This is a good month to look into how social media can help you and your business prospects. Relationships are generally more peaceful, since the problems you had in the past should be cleared up. You will need more time to yourself this month!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20) This is the month before your birthday, which is a time of rest, retreat, and reflection. Your psychic sensitivities are turned up, and you will need more time for yourself. You’ll also need to be more careful about who you spend your spare time with. You are examining your spiritual views, looking for clarity and stepping beyond the beliefs you once held. This is an excellent month to get away from your obligations and visit a lake, a beach, or some quiet places where nature flourishes. You are direct and to-the-point in your communications this month. You may have a hard time dealing with boring people, or those who demand too much of your time. By the end of the month, you are beginning to come back to the village, but you are still guarded about who you engage with. You are interested in finding like-minded people. Your creative energies are strong at the end of the month, and that carries through into March.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) This is a very active time for you. You are more conscious about your career and long-term plans for safety and security. This month, the sun, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all in your sign! And with Mercury retrograde in your sign, this is an especially important time to rethink your relationships, your career, and what is really important to you. You will want to redefine your schedule and the priorities that you want to emphasize. This is all taking place during your birthday month, when you naturally look back on what you have accomplished. You are more introspective throughout the entire month. As Mercury goes direct on the 28th, you will be ready to make some decisions about where you are headed in the future. You will want more control and fewer demands on your time. All your choices and decisions will be under review—from your relationships and friendships to your career choices and personal hopes and dreams. Take time to give yourself all the space you need this month!



This article appears in the February 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.