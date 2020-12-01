Thinking in New Directions









We are finally finished with the slow times we’ve trudged through for most of 2020. This is a great month to start your new projects, focus on being safe, and feel like you can do something about the problems in our society. There is still a great deal of tension with the planets, and that will keep us on our toes through early January. And let’s not forget about the solar eclipse in Sagittarius on the 14th. This will have a strong impact on the mutable signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Virgo. This can be a time for your thinking to be stimulated in new directions!

In mid-December, both Jupiter (our planet of hope and growth) and Saturn (our planet of structure and long-term security) enter the sign of Aquarius. Both of these planets will have a big impact on the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. For those of you born in these signs, the new year is going to be a very born busy time for new career opportunities to open up.

Good days this month are December 5, 11, 19, 25, and 27. The difficult days are December 6, 9, 13, 14, 21, 23, and 30.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19) This is going to be a month of action and decision-making that will continue through mid-January. Action needs to be taken to secure your career direction and set up new long-term goals for your partnerships. The forces that have been altering your career path and forcing you to adapt to changing conditions will finally begin to wane. Friends and business-support organizations can be very helpful in opening you up to look at career alternatives. You will also want to make sure that you and your partner are working toward the same goals. Problems can come up, but this is a great month to address those difficulties and make a plan to move forward. In the early part of December, you are more socially active. Career and long-term security concerns become more important toward the end of the month.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20) Starting in mid-December, you’ll be seeing a big shift into a time of decision-making. You’ve been exploring your options for a while now, so this is finally the month to take action. Your career and security sector is being activated for the next two years, and especially throughout 2021. For some, this is a time to take the next step and start your own business or take on a leadership role. For others, it’s a time to just get off the grid. Finances play a big role this month, and you are making sure that you are as free of financial constraints as you can be. This is also a very good month for you to review both your personal and financial investments. Relationships have been playing an important role in your life over the last several months. As we move forward in December, you will be looking to improve or increase your level of commitment. This is a busy time for you!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) Relationships are very much the focus for you as the month begins. This would be an excellent month to consider future plans for commitment, reconnecting with your existing partner, or, if you are single, making yourself more available. The eclipse on the 14th will also trigger your relationship energies very strongly. With all of this activity, relationships that aren’t doing so well will have to be strengthened. Otherwise, you will need to consider other alternatives. This is also a very good month to get back into your work and health routines. You have been missing those for the last month, and that has made it harder to stay focused on long-term goals. Friends and colleagues could be very helpful with ideas and inspiration, so think of them as a resource. You may also be considering going back to school, upgrading your skill set, or working on your social-media blog. It’s a busy month.

CANCER (June 22–July 22) Action is the name of the game this month after the holding pattern you’ve been in since the end of August. This is the time to put your ideas and plans into action. This strong and confident energy will be with you through the middle of January. You are ready to move past your fears and limitations, and make those new plans a reality. This is a great month to create some new routines that address your changed work environment. You will also be more conscious of what you eat and how much you are exercising. This is a big time for you Cancerians to be reviewing your relationships. You are looking to set new goals in existing partnerships and make sure that there is improved communication in both your business and personal partnerships. This is a time of commitment for some of you, while others will need to separate and move on from partnerships that have come to an end. You are more realistic about your relationships this month.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22) December represents a big shift in direction for your commitment and long-term security goals. You will be taking your life choices more seriously as you revisit previous choices that no longer serve you or have outlived their usefulness. You will be looking to make life choices that are more enduring. In relationships, this is a great time to reconnect with your partner and find new things that you have in common. Relationships that are too demanding, or give back too little, will be on the chopping block. You will also want to get your life back on track by starting some routines that you can maintain. This could mean making permanent changes in where and how you work. This is a great time to get back into a good health program after neglecting that routine because of the pandemic. This will be a month of making decisions!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Your attention is being drawn to communicating your ideas and viewpoints with others. You are also focusing on home and family ideals during the holidays. This is an excellent month to promote yourself or your services on social media. Your words are powerful this month, and what you say will have an impact on others, even if that is not your plan! The eclipses on November 30 and December 14 are really activating your career sector for the next 18 months. Get ready to make some changes in that area, if you haven’t already started. By the end of the month, you will be in a more creative time after feeling more relaxed through the December holidays. You are still needing time to yourself for meditation and relaxation. This can be very strong with the eclipse on the 14th. Pace yourself, and focus on the things you like—you will get a lot more done that way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23) This month ends the slow and draggy period you have been in for the last four months. As with the other cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, as well as Libra, this month begins a time of decision-making and taking action on your plans. You will be more ready to really commit to what you want, and you will stop overthinking things and feeling stuck. As the month begins, your focus is on your home, family, and traditions. And because of the pandemic restrictions, these traditions will be seeing some big changes! This can be a time to free yourself from your negative beliefs about your abilities and self-worth. Relationships will definitely need some attention, and you need to be having more fun with them! Lighten up and do something spontaneous.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21) Now that Mercury, our communicator and organizer, is no longer retrograde in your sign, you are more than ready to move forward on your new path for the future. This month highlights your ongoing process of reviewing your career and social goals. For some, this is a time of reaching your goals and setting a new agenda to renew your passion for life. For others, this can be a time of endings as you take some time for yourself and work on projects that you really enjoy (imagine that!). You had been exploring many options over the last year, but you weren’t ready to make any decisions. That all changed last month, and mid-December will only emphasize the need to move forward. Some of you may remodel your home, downsize, start a new business, retire, or move away to a place with more peace and less noise. The holidays will be busy!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) This has been a crazy year for you as all of the disruptive planets (the ones creating the economic and pandemic problems) have been moving through Capricorn! This alignment is slowly beginning to break apart, so your burdens should feel somewhat lighter by midmonth. Normally, you are more reserved right before the Winter Solstice, but more open to the holidays in late December. This year will be no exception, as you feel ready to commit to new plans for the future. The need for security will still be your strongest driver. You are taking more control and limiting your dependence on old systems that have outlived their usefulness. The holidays will require you to be more spontaneous and adaptable! Partnerships become the focus toward the end of the month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Happy Birthday to the Centaurs! This month is your personal yearly cycle that allows you to review the past and set new goals for the future. The Sagittarians have been looking to add more content and spiritual development to their daily lives. You have been exploring way outside of the box, so making choices and actually putting them into play is more difficult. The eclipse on the 14th should be a stimulating time that helps you move forward with your ideas. This eclipse cycle will remain with us in May/June and November/December of 2021. Finances continue to be uppermost in your mind this month, even with the upcoming holidays. You will need more time for yourself in early December, but you’ll be more social and ready to put yourself out there later in the month!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) December is a time of fundamental shifts for you. Two of the outer planets (Jupiter, planet of mental growth and personal expansion; and Saturn, planet of structure, career, and focus) both enter your sign. Jupiter visits for a year, and Saturn for two-and-a-half years. While Jupiter opens doors, provides new opportunities, and looks for the fun, Saturn is the decider who makes decisions based on what has the best chance of living up to our expectations. The last time Saturn was in Aquarius was 1991, while Jupiter was in Aquarius in 2009. You can expect some similar experiences to occur this time around. In the early part of the month, you are more social and ready to connect with friends and family. By the end of the month, you will need to find a balance between being social and taking time for yourself. Holiday traditions are being reimagined, so you can be the one who invents your family’s plan for the holidays!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20) December is usually a good time of the year for you. There is activity in your career sector as well as your social and friendship sectors. You are still adjusting to your new work and social schedules, and bringing more technology into your home and workplace. At work, this is always a good time of year for you to take a leadership role. You have the enthusiasm and the ability to motivate people. You are continuing to look for deeper satisfaction via your work, relationships, and friendships. You are not willing to settle, because you are paying more attention to what’s best for you. The creative doors are opening. You will want to do more with your natural talents so they can bring you recognition and improved finances.

