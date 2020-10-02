October 2020 Horoscope: The Turmoil Continues









As most of you can tell, the alignment of the planets has been very harsh this year. The anxiety level will remain strong right through January 2021. Joining in the turmoil this month is Mercury, which goes retrograde on October 8 along with Mars, which is currently retrograde. Retrogrades indicate that we can’t move forward until we deal with the past. Mercury will be direct by November 8. The latter part of the month will provide some relief from the intensity, but tensions will rise again as we enter November. Put your seat belts on!

The sun begins the month in Libra, but enters Scorpio on the 22nd. Mercury retrograde will be impacting the fixed signs of Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius. With Mercury retrograde, we get the opportunity to review our past actions and make corrections if necessary. Days of ease and flow are October 7, 10, 11, 12, and 21. Days to be extra flexible are October 9, 13, 15, 18, 19, 25, and 31. The pace of change will accelerate, so be prepared!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19) You are focused on past issues and problems this month, seeking resolution and taking things more personally than usual. Romantic and business relationships are your primary concern, so you’ll want to make sure those connections are solid. You will also focus more on having a better relationship with yourself. This is a much better month to resolve old grievances. Career activity is very stressful this month. You may be on the verge of having to deal with the changes brought on by the pandemic. For some, this is a time to look for a whole new direction, while others may be cutting back and focusing on what they can do with their current resources. You may feel you have to act immediately, but step back and give yourself some extra space this month.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20) You are dealing with a changing work environment this month, as well as your need to reinvent yourself to connect more closely with your passions. You have kept your options open, but this month you begin to narrow down some of those choices. Career activity will be more demanding, and you will have to set your boundaries with bosses and co-workers. You are wanting more freedom of choice in your life, especially with your career. You will be making more plans for the future, including solidifying your relationships with a new sense of direction. With Mercury retrograde, you will be exploring your old relationship patterns as you try to avoid the same old mistakes. The same applies to your work environment. You are ready to compromise toward the end of the month.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) You are stepping back this month and seeking the path of least resistance. This is a much better month for creative activities, spending time with your children, and looking for the joys that life can bring. Friendships are a big topic this month. You are hearing from old friends from your past. You may have to clear up some old matters before you seek a compromise that both of you can benefit from. Your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on the 8th and direct on November 10. This is an indication that you need to step back and review your actions and decisions in order to make sure you are happy with the results. Career options are still on hold as you explore different options, but you’ll be making some decisions starting in December.

CANCER (June 22–July 22) Your career area is very active as you look at different options to respond to the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. You are taking things much more personally, and it’s easy to be offended this month. Make sure you choose good advisors before you listen to their advice and criticism. Relationships are also going through a big change. This is a crucial time to make sure that you and your partner are on the same path. This month can be a great time to renew those bonds and remember why you are together. By the end of the month, you are looking for some relief and fun. That is a much better time to be creative and reconnect with old friends. You will be ready to put your ideas into action in December.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22) You are in a period of change and reinvention. This is a time of big decisions that have to do with your work, where you live, your relationships, and your possible retirement or relocation. There are ongoing changes in your work environment as everyone adjusts to the effects of the pandemic. Some of these changes are not necessarily what you would choose to do. Career activity is stronger in the latter part of the month. For some of you, this is the time to start a whole new career path. For others, you may be retiring or going off the grid to have more control over how you manage your resources. Home and family also come into play at the end of the month. You will hear from family members that you haven’t seen in a while. Keep your options open until December, when it will be the right time to move forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Your ruling planet, Mercury, goes retrograde on the 8th, and she will be retrograde until November 10. You will be looking back into your own past and correcting errors that you may not have not known you even made! You will want to improve the way you use your resources. Time and money come together this month. You will reexamine your commitments and decide how effective they are at keeping you safe and secure. This is a great month to connect with old friends, clients, and others from your past. At the beginning of the month you are more concerned about money and resources, but in the latter part of the month you are shifting more to writing, teaching, and embracing the new wave of online communications. This is a good month to try things out, but it’s better to wait until December 2020 to commit to your new ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21) As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. With Mercury, our communicator, going retrograde in your sign on October 8 through November 10, that retreat will be even stronger! Old friends from your past may show up. You are still working to adjust your schedule to the “new normal.” Although change is not usually easy for Scorpios, you are more open to new forms of technology that make change a lot easier. You are also paying more attention to self-care and how your work habits might impact you negatively. Relationships still need lots of space and options as you take a new look at them. This is a great month to renew your exercise and health programs to relieve the tension and fears about current political and economic conditions. Big decisions are coming at the end of the year, so be ready!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) You are focused on making your life run more efficiently. As you consider going in new directions, you’ll find that some projects are no longer important. You have been relieved of a lot of family responsibilities and obligations, so you have more free time to consider where you want to go! You are also having to step up your skills with new forms of technology, even if you feel you aren’t ready. This is all part of your new working environment brought on by the crazy times we are in. This is a good month to spend time with your partner and reconfirm those emotional bonds. This is not a good time to be looking for new partnerships, but it may be a great time to relink with someone from your past. By the end of the month, you will need more time for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) This month, and for the rest of the year, you are looking at long-term choices that affect all the important areas of your life. With your career, you are ready to adapt to the changes even though you want to be clearer about what the right choices are. This will become more pronounced as we move through October. It’s still best to wait until December before you make that commitment. You are looking at maintaining what you have, starting a new career direction, or retiring to find some peace. Home and family will also need your attention, since there’s a lot of grumbling and not getting along. You have to set your boundaries and do what’s best for you—not just what’s best for them. That way, you won’t resent your choices and decisions. Connecting with friends from your past can be very helpful, and they can provide support and alternatives. You continue to be busy through the end of the year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Space and freedom of choice continue to be major themes for you this month. You want to be heard this month, and you may have to raise your voice to make sure that people are listening. You are standing up for your ideals and sharing them with the people you interact with. You are reviewing the whole idea of what your role in a relationship is! You want to free yourself from old obligations so that no one but you can demand things. Toward the end of the month, your career and long-term security becomes more important. With Mercury retrograde in your career area, you will be rethinking your current position and what you can do to improve it. If there are problems there, this is the month to fix them. New ideas need to be put on hold until December, which is the best time to implement them.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20) Finances are an important topic this month, and you want more freedom in that area. This can be a good month to work with a budget, pay off bills, and find better ways to use your existing resources. You are more inclined to satisfy yourself first, which is not usually like you. You are also intensifying your spiritual quest as you look to find more meaning in your life and in the activities you engage in. This may create more time for yourself. Relationships are also on the menu this month. This would be a perfect month to spend time reconnecting with your partner or with old friends. You want to share your ideas about how to make life work better. You could do that through community work, writing, or using social media. Life needs to have more meaning for you personally, and not just in theory! Your spiritual path widens as we get to the end of the year.

This article appears in the October 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.