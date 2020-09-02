September 2020 Horoscope: Frustrations Come to a Head









September could really test our patience as the frustrations that have been building over the last several months begin to come to a head. Adding fuel to this inner fire, Mars (our planet of action and survival) has been slowing down since August 23 for a stationary retrograde on September 9. Three days later, Jupiter, our planet of truth and justice, goes stationary direct on the 12th, when we will slowly begin to see “real” justice enter the picture. And finally, Saturn, our planet of structure and restriction, goes stationary direct on the 29th. This will push us forward to focus on the economy and our long-term security. It’s going to be an active month, with the drama extending well into October. The Sun enters Libra on the 22nd at 8:31 a.m.—the autumnal equinox, or the first day of fall. Each week in September is packed with positive and demanding activity. Trust your own instincts, and keep flexible so you can react to the ongoing challenges of our time.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Mars, planet of action, anger, and survival, is visiting your sign until January 5. You will be especially self-aware and self-focused during this time. This month will bring a strong focus on career and long-term security. This is a great month to gather information and develop a strategy for the months ahead. It will also be very helpful to also have an exercise and self-care program in place. Connecting with people from your past can be especially helpful for examining career options. You will want to wait until December 1 before you start any new ventures. In the latter part of September, relationships can be more tense than usual. Talk about what’s going on, and don’t let conditions fester.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Although you’ve been searching for new ways to express yourself as authentically as possible, September finds you being more adaptable and just going with the flow. There are new plans incubating in the background, and you should stay aware of what’s going on. Not everyone has your best interests at heart. Relationships become more important as the month progresses. You are communicating better, and getting clear about long-term plans that will increase your sense of commitment. You are making your home more comfortable and beautiful this month, and even looking at plans for a future move! Toward the end of the month, relationships with co-workers take the spotlight. This can be a good time to resolve unaddressed issues. You continue to be clear about your views, even when others aren’t.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are focusing on home and family as the month begins. This is a great month for home projects, or finding ways to bring your family closer together. Finances, budgets, and investments remain strong in your consciousness as you explore different options to help you feel safer. Old friends can be very helpful in offering real advice—options that you can respond to immediately. Some friendships will be tested during the next couple of months as you begin to see their motives more clearly. Make sure you have some time for yourself around the 10th, 11th, and 12th, as you will need that period for recharging. By the end of the month, you become more detached as you develop a better sense of vision and possible action.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This month sees you getting more organized, throwing out useless items in storage, and re-examining your long-term career goals. You are also better at communicating, teaching, and writing this month. This is a time of reassessing your career and looking for ways to renew your choices by updating them or exploring brand-new options. You are being reminded of why you made those choices in the first place. To ensure success, it is best to wait until December 1 before you put any new plans into play. Your relationships, both personal and professional, need attention as well. This is a good time to make sure everyone has common goals so you can benefit each other. Toward the end of the month, you are more focused on home and family—a natural path for Cancerians.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are more aware of finances and budgets as the month begins. You also need some time to yourself, away from the noise and distractions of daily living. If you can do this, you can enter a more creative realm and find reasonable solutions for your dilemmas. It may also be a good time to look at your current investments and see if they need to be updated. Health and self-care have been a constant theme for you this year. You still need to pay more attention to that part of your life through better eating, improved exercise routines, and addressing health concerns. You are also exploring some new ideas about career options, but it’s best to wait on those until after December 1. Toward the end of the month, you are looking for more peace and harmony.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Happy Birthday to the Virgoans! This is your yearly cycle when you can review the past year and make plans for the next one. You are more sensitive this month, especially around the 10th, 11th, and 12th, so you will need to get away from the noise and take some time for yourself. You have been looking inward this year to find something that gives your life purpose—something you can integrate into your career and your everyday life. This continues to be a creative time for you, with a strong emphasis on using your creativity in your vocation or avocation. Next month, you are more focused on future finances and ways to ensure more safety in your life. You will feel more compelled to do more with what you have!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Normally, this is a time when you feel the need for some rest and retreat. Even though the level of activity continues to increase throughout September, make sure you have some time for yourself. All of the relationships in your life need some attention. You will need to re-emphasize boundaries in some relationships, while in others you’ll want to make sure that you’re both on the same track. And in all situations, you are taking your time in responding as you make sure you have your best interests at heart, rather than settling for a solution that buries your feelings. Home and family continue to take a big bite out of your time and energy. Boundaries are very important here. This is a good month to search your contacts list at work and connect with existing clients. People are more open to your energies there!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This month you are paying attention to your health and exercise patterns, confronting those well-being issues you have been ignoring, and expressing your feelings and thoughts more openly. Your patience is very low, and you are more than ready to let go of people, ideas, and tasks that don’t serve you. This is also a time to pay attention to your environmental health at work, including your personal workspace and the attitudes of your colleagues. You will have no patience for those who are too selfish, and you won’t mind telling them so. Friends and support groups can be especially beneficial this month. Communications become easier toward the end of the month. You will need to take more time for yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

You Sagittarians have not been as happy-go-lucky as you usually are. Life has taken on a heavier tone, and you may feel limited or stunted in your goals and plans. You are focused on career and security as the month begins. You are trying to get back into a comfortable routine, but your strong spiritual sense is motivating you to move away from those old patterns. Financial concerns are still very strong, and this could make you feel limited in your ability to reach your objectives. Make sure you put fun and joy on your menu this month. This will help you feel freer and open up more inspired avenues to help you achieve your dreams. Friends and business organizations are more helpful toward the end of the month, so look to them as a resource base as well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are feeling edgy and pulled in several directions this month. You will need to put yourself at the top of your list so you don’t feel taken advantage of, or unappreciated. Patience may be very hard to find during September and October. Home and family are taking the lead this month in demanding more of your time. You may feel the need to be the referee, but avoid that role. Instead, establish your own rules and insist that they play by them. You will feel more in control and less resentful, even if your plans aren’t perfect. With business relationships, this is a very good time to reconnect with old clients or existing customers to help advance your career. You’ll feel some of the same energy you felt and dealt with in January, February, and March of this year. Make sure you give yourself the care and concern that this time demands, and don’t overdo it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your relationships need some time and attention this month, as you and your partner need to feel a stronger connection between the two of you. You will want to let go of past relationship patterns that you have fostered over time. Long-term security concerns are strong this month, so you are looking to make better use of existing resources through alternative methods. Over the next couple of months, you may feel that you are in a holding pattern and just waiting for them to say Go! By the end of the month, you are looking at making more permanent plans for the future, but you are still in data-gathering mode. The time to put those ideas into action will come in December and January. Use this time to gather your forces, and be ready to move at the beginning of 2021.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Relationships and connections with others are part of your focus this month. You will want to have some personal time with your romantic partner to enjoy the connection that you have created. This is also a great time to deal with any problems in relationships, because the communication process is open to new solutions. You continue to have an underlying concern about money and future finances, so you’re looking for new alternatives and letting go of those old ways of doing things. By the end of the month, you are speaking more freely and openly. This can be a great time to write, teach, and work with social media as an outlet for your creativity. Watch your impulse-buying, as it will be easy to overspend as you respond to those immediate needs!

This article appears in the September 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.