June 2020 Horoscope: Hurry Up and Slow Down!









Mercury, our planet of organization, communications, and travel, is going retrograde on June 12 along with Venus, which is currently retrograde. Mercury will be direct on July 18 and Venus will be direct on July 4. We will continue to have slow going through the end of July. With Mars retrograde from August 23 through November 30, our retrograde year continues. Hurry up and slow down! We have a lunar eclipse on June 5 in Sagittarius and a solar eclipse on June 21 in Cancer. Those can be emotionally charged days, so keep your agenda light on during the eclipses.

Better days this month are June 3, 20, and 28. Days to stay on your toes are June 2, 5, 6, 11, 13, 18, 21, 25, and 30.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are busy this month taking care of your daily activities, getting things more organized, and taking time to share more of your day with others. Work and career challenges are still there as you try to adapt to the changes in the way business works. It’s a good month to work on your résumé, take some classes to boost your skills and give yourself more opportunities, and to connect with previous employers. By the end of the month, your focus shifts to your home, family, and emotional security. You may have more communications with them than you have had in a while. At the very end of the month, you get a boost in your energy level that gives you more self-confidence.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are sharing your values and thoughts with the people around you this month. You may be more talkative than usual, but you do have a lot to say! You are reviewing your current career path, as there are future opportunities that will appear later in 2020. You are looking to take on a leadership role, possibly start your own business, and make your schedule more workable, so now is the time to start planning for those goals. It’s easier to spend money on yourself this month. You are more willing to put yourself first. All of your relationships are going through a time of review and renewal. With positive relationships, you are reconnecting. With difficult partnerships, you are trying to fix things or let them go. You are more in touch with the flow in the latter part of the month.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

With Venus (planet of love and money) retrograde in your sign, and Mercury, your ruler, going retrograde on June 12, you will slow down even more this month. The key to getting through this month is to take your time, examine things closely, and ask for others’ opinions. Difficult relationships have your attention this month as you try to improve them or bring them to an end. This continues to be a great time to connect with old friends or existing clients and businesses. With this being your yearly birthday cycle, it’s an excellent month to review your plans and goals for last year and consider updates and new ventures for your next personal year. Make sure you don’t start your new ideas or plans until after July 20 to ensure success.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. Your psychic senses are stronger than usual, and you may be extending your own lockdown so you can avoid the crowds and the noise! Choose your company carefully, especially in the first half of the month. This is a creative month for the Crabs, so you may want to write more, listen to peaceful music, or enjoy some meditation or Tai chi. By the latter part of the month, you are feeling much more energized and your career sector gets a big boost. You will want to take on a greater leadership role at work, or you may be considering doing something on your own. It’s better to put these plans into play after July 18. Relationships are changing, and that is keeping you on your toes. Be sure you are clear about what you want before you decide to compromise to keep the peace.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

There are a lot of changes going on inside of you that are trying to make their way to the surface. You are looking for more support from your friends, and especially those from your past. With your career, you are looking for something very different from what you’ve been doing. You are finding your limits and trying to resist doing the same old thing. You are looking for something to excite your passion, since your current career paths may feel too stifling or just plain boring. For some, this can be a time of starting over or bringing your career to an end. Relationships need more assurances, improved boundaries, and new goals to renew those bonds. If you are in a difficult partnership, things will have to change or your relationship will come to an end. Friends can be very helpful, but you will have to ask for the help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Career activity takes the focus for this month. June is a great month to reconnect with your existing client or customer base. People are going to be happy to hear from you! This is also a time when you are exploring new career directions, but it’s not a good time to act on those impulses. Instead, this is a great couple of months to do research on the projects you are most interested in, and then launch them in December or January. Toward the middle of the month, you are more social. This is a much better time for self-promotion and reconnecting with friends from your past. You need to get back on your health and exercise regimen. The break in your routines because of the pandemic is not the best for you, so get back to your routines and everything will improve. Your relationships need some attention and physical engagement. It’s the perfect time to focus on ways to improve your life, your love life, and your career.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

In the early part of the month, you are somewhat detached from life and the events going on around you. You are looking for some mental peace to disconnect from all the activity and social-media information. This is a great time for a short vacation, taking a class on your favorite subject, or getting out for a hike in nature or at the arboretum. With Mercury retrograde in your career sector, you are rethinking your current career path and considering major changes. This month is good for research into new areas, but it’s best to wait until after July 18 to act on your ideas. Home and family are still demanding your attention, and they are testing your boundaries. Can you say no? By the end of the month, relationships become your focus. You will need to put some energy into renewing your bonds, or you may be looking for someone new!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are assessing your skills and abilities to determine how to generate more income than in the past. This is also a time when you will want to improve any debt situation and possibly reexamine your investments. In relationships, you are looking for great intimacy and emotional connection. Relationships that are too demanding or restrictive may come to an end this month. Family can also be very demanding during June, and you may have to really set your boundaries so you aren’t taken advantage of (as you have been in the past). This is also a great time to consider remodeling or even moving, but it’s best to wait until July 18 before you act on your ideas. By the end of the month, you are ready for a short vacation from your duties and personal routines. Make sure you give yourself some time for rest and retreat!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Relationships are the focus for this month and next. Venus retrograde is affecting you personally. If you have a good relationship, this is a very nice time for reconnecting and enjoying emotional intimacy. If you are having problems, this month will be the time to acknowledge those difficulties and look for reasonable solutions. Without both parties participating in seeking a resolution, your relationship could be coming to an end. This can be true in both business and personal relationships. You continue to be more conservative with your resources, personal skills, and talent. You are more guarded about who you want to do business with. With the changes in our economy, this is a good month to get your résumé in order in case you have to make some changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month begins, you are more focused on getting back to your normal routines and habits. Life still seems unsettled, and it may be that way for you through the end of the year. For some, this is a time to rethink your career path and consider an alternative. For others, this can be a time when you ponder starting your own business. And for still others, this can be a time when you want to pick up your marbles and go home. This is an excellent month to put some energy into your health via improved eating and exercise. With Mercury retrograde in your relationship sector, you may hear from ex-lovers from the past, old friends you haven’t seen in a while, and confront the problems in your existing partnerships. Any new plans should be acted on after July 18 to ensure long-term success. For the rest of the year, you should make some time for meditation, yoga, or some other method that allows you to retreat from the rumble of the masses.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Long-term planning for career, retirement, and even relationships is being activated this month. You are working on improving your boundaries, with the help of the Universe to show you where the holes are! You are less patient and expect more of people than you have in the past. In personal relationships, if you are not happy, improvements must be made or your partnerships will be in jeopardy. This can also be a time to consider long-term plans such as marriage or a formal business entity. You are a tough negotiator, and if you can’t get what you want, you may just walk away! You are more creative and inventive this month. This can be a super time to be with your children, or at least for you to be more childlike. By the end of the month, you are returning to your old habits. Late June is a great time for exercise or diets. You will be doing a lot of reorganizing at work and at home throughout the month. Everything in its place!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Home and family are the big draws as the month begins. This is a great time to reconnect with your family members, and especially those you haven’t seen in a while. If the virus weren’t so active, this would be a great time to have a family reunion or high school reunion. At home, this can be a great month for some home-improvement or home makeover projects. It will be best to put those ideas and plans into action after July 18. You are more direct and expressive about your needs this month. You may seem impatient, and not as nice as you usually are. You are just being more real, and sometimes you have to emphasize your point in a loud voice! The latter part of the month is a more creative and playful time. This could be great for a vacation, taking a class, or spending time with your children. Your neighborhood is changing, and you should voice your concerns and consider taking a leadership role there. You are more laid-back toward the end of the month.

This article appears in the June 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.