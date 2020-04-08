Gay Houston Chef Offers To-Go Care Packages for Easter Eaters









Unsure of how to celebrate Easter during the quarantine? Don’t fret—out Houston chef David Alcorta is selling barbeque care packages to fulfill all of your holiday-at-home needs.

Each of Alcorta’s kits come with either glazed braised beef ribs or smoked brisket and sausage, dinner rolls, and sides like mascarpone mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, and potato salad. Buy a serving for one, two, or more. Pricing depends on how big your party is.

And don’t forget about dessert! Buy one of Alcorta’s famous cakes for just $28.

Order your Easter package by this Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m., and pick it up on Saturday at 7507 Hammerly Boulevard between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, call 832-439-0224.