Gayest & Greatest 2019: Weddings and Travel









David Alcorta’s parents told him he had to have a real job to fall back on, so the Laredo native got a degree and went into accounting.

“I worked as an accountant for years before becoming a baker,” he says. The last eight years he worked for a nonprofit in Laredo before following his passion and moving to Houston in 2007 to attend the Art Institute of Houston, where he graduated from the Baking & Pastry program. Six years ago, he opened his own company, David Alcorta Catering, and today the 47-year-old is one of the most sought-after caterers and specialty cake bakers in the city. His wedding, quinceañera, and birthday cakes are drool-worthy fantasy creations that are Instagram-ready. He is a master of frosting and fondant who can create everything from whimsical cartoon cakes to gorgeous multi-tiered masterpieces. (He can even make cakes that look like meat and mashed potatoes!) And speaking of menu favorites, Alcorta also caters all manner of big and small parties and events, supplying food, managers, servers, bartenders, and bussers. Planning every little detail of these events is his passion.

“I do a lot of custom menus,” he adds. “I can make whatever they want. I have a lot of repeat business, so I try to give them something different every time. But sometimes they really want something they’ve had before, so I’ll always make their favorites, too.

“My husband says I’m so successful because I stress out so much,” Alcorta laughs. “But when I get going, I make lists so it’s all on paper and out of my head.”

And when it comes time to bake, he relaxes by going to his commercial kitchen at five or six in the morning and slipping on headphones. “Listening to music and baking when I’m all alone in the kitchen is very relaxing,” he says. Besides his desserts, he also plans the entire menu, from crab-stuffed mushrooms to chicken cordon bleu and pretty much anything in between.

But Alcorta rarely cooks at home for his husband of seven years, Craig Felderhoff—and he didn’t even cater their wedding. “Unless I bring something home from work,” Alcorta says, “we will eat out.” They much prefer to dine at Houston’s Mexican restaurants. “He’s Anglo, but we both love Mexican food, especially beef fajitas. We also like pizza!”

The couple has a puppy dog, but no children of their own, although they are hosting an 18-year-old Hungarian foreign-exchange student this school year. “He’s our son until the end of the school year,” Alcorta says.

“As for the catering business, it’s very competitive,” he notes. “But Houston is a big and diverse city. There’s room for all of us.”

Satisfied customers are Alcorta’s favorite thing about his work. “Just seeing their faces when they see my creations is worth all the work!” he says. “And then when they taste it, oh boy!” – Marene Gustin

WEDDINGS

Best Place to Pop the Question

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

Finalist: McGovern Centennial Gardens

Best Place to Rent/Buy Formal Wear

Al’s Formal Wear

Best Wedding Officiant

Johnny Peden

Finalists: Judge Kelli Johnson, Silverbell Weddings

Best Wedding Cake Bakery

David Alcorta Catering & Custom Bakery

Finalists: Acadian Bakery, Dessert Gallery, Who Made The Cake!

Best Wedding/Event Catering Firm

David Alcorta Catering

Finalists: Chefboyardaddy Catering, Devour Houston Catering, Jim Benton Catering

Best Wedding/Event DJ

Darker Side DJs & Karaoke

Finalists: B&B Entertainment, DJ Krazzy Kris

Best Wedding/Event Florist

Rexberry Luxury Events

Finalists: DeMartino Design, Floral Events, Ronnie Siebert

Best Wedding/Event Live Music/String Quartets & Bands

Harmony Strings

Best Wedding/Event Photographer

Yvonne Tran-Feece

Finalists: D Jones Photography, Dalton Dehart, Lozano Studios

Best Wedding/Event Planner

Lauren Burnham/EventSmith

Finalists: Elias Events, Rexberry Luxury Weddings

Best Wedding/Event Venue

Crystal Ballroom at The Rice

Finalists: 1940 Air Terminal Museum, Madera Estates, The Parador, Veranda Room at the Sam Houston Hotel

Best Wedding/Event Videographer

J&D Productions

Finalist: Lozano Studios

TRAVEL & VACATIONS

Best Airline

Southwest Airlines

Finalists: Spirit Airlines, United Airlines

Best Honeymoon Destination

Puerto Vallarta

Finalist: Paris

Best LGBT Cruise or Tour Company

Aquafest Cruises

Finalists: Concierge Travel, Segway Nation Tours Houston

Best LGBTQ Travel Destination

New Orleans

Finalists: Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta

Best Local Hotel

Houston Marriott South

Finalists: Hotel ZaZa, Le Méridien Downtown, Sam Houston Hotel

Best Local LGBTQ Travel Agency

Concierge Travel

Finalists: Aquafest Cruises, Bear & Squirrel Adventures

Best Local Transportation

Uber

Finalists: Houston BCycle, Lyft