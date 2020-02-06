Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 6–9, 2020









Thursday, February 6

The Headliner Series: Whitney Chitwood

Catch Chicago-based lesbian comedian Whitney Chitwood at 7 p.m. at The Secret Group, where she will star in this week’s Headliner Series.

Gay Travelers Meetup

For those who love to travel, go to Postino’s on Montrose at 5 p.m. Hosted by Armando, the creator of GayCay, meet other wanderlusters and even plan future trips.

Friday, February 7

Showgirls at ReBar

Starting at 9 p.m, this show features a slew of former Miss Texas winners, as well as special guest performers, who all promise an evening of illusion, pageantry, elegance, choreography, costuming, big hair and jewels.

Megawoof Houston

Go to Eagle Houston at 9 p.m. and take part in Megawoof, a bear event. Hosted by Armando Javier Galue Piqueras, there will be hot beefy gogos and sounds by DJ Glovibes.

Lone Star Volleyball Association: Spring League Draft & Recruit

Join the Lone Star Volleyball Association (LSVA) for a recruitment party at BUDDY’S at 7 p.m. During the party, create your own team, or sign up individually to join one.

I Am My Brother & Sisters Keeper

Go to Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston (MATCH) at 7 p.m. for I Am My Brother & Sisters Keeper. Presented by the T.R.U.T.H. Project, the discussion on mental health and HIV features activists Ian L. Haddock, Adonis May, Tania Pradia, Debrisha Johnson, Darrian Dawson, and Ashley Barnes.

Saturday, February 8

Australian Bushfire Charity Show

Galveston LGBTQ activist Jamie Fuller-Waymire has organized a charity event at Robert’s Lafitte that benefits the wildlife that has been endangered by the Australian bushfires. Visit the historic Island bar for entertainment, an auction, and more. All proceeds will benefit Wires, an Australian nonprofit.

OFF WHITE: Diversity in Comedy

Hosted by Kenjamin Alonzo, The Secret Group presents OFF WHITE, at 9 p.m. The comedy showcase supports diversity in comedy.

Puppy Love

Join the members of the Bayou City Pups for their monthly bar night at RIPCORD at 10 p.m. Contribute to their charity funds with the purchase of Jello shots!

Sunday, February 9

Sunday Drag Brunch

Join Hamburger Mary’s at noon for Sunday Drag Brunch, hosted by Houston drag legend Lady Shamu.

Diamantes – A Latin Drag Revue

Hosted by Aria Crawford, this night at ReBar begins at 10 p.m. and is full of fun drag performances and DJ spotlights. Special guests include Miss Gay Texas America Edna Anderson, as-well-as Miss Gay Louisiana USofA At Large Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

The Dashiki Party

Celebrating Black History Month, gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams present a dashiki day party. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at Belvedere Uptown Park.