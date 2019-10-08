Gayest & Greatest 2019: Dining Out and Drinks & Spirits
Husbands Eric Munoz and Levi Lucky Rollins offer tasty treats with a side of art at Urban Eats Bistro + Bar + Market.
47
Hard to believe this fabulous eatery in The Heights has been around since late 2014, and it still packs them in for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Husband-and-husband team of Eric Munoz and Levi Lucky Rollins (Lucky is a family name, not a nickname) commute from their suburban home seven days a week, so you’ll always find them here in this two-story former auto-repair shop cum bistro, craft bar, and marketplace.
Although Rollins, 44, comes from a line of restaurant owners and both of his grandmothers had eateries, he was working as vice president of sales at Laura Mercier when he got the idea to start a little bistro.
“I was traveling all the time,” Rollins says, “and I wanted to spend more time at home and have something Eric and I could do together. But the bistro idea morphed into an eatery with a bar and a marketplace. Urban Eats was a much bigger baby at birth than we thought!”
The couple has been married for a little over 14 years. They have two rescue cats, Molly and JoJo, but their real baby is Urban Eats. Downstairs you’ll find a casual spot for breakfast, along with the to-go market filled with the scent of fresh-baked pastries and grandma’s chewy ginger snaps. Many of Rollins’ recipes come from his family, and his mother and nonagenarian grandma come from California to visit several times a year.
Upstairs you’ll find a dining room and bar, and above that is a rooftop patio with a charming view of the neighborhood. The artwork featured in the space is by local artists (you’ll find Ernesto Guerra’s gorgeous paintings on display through December), and if you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, you can buy artwork and house-made foodstuffs here that will dazzle your friends.
But shoppers will also want to hang out here for the Sunday brunch. Grab a cocktail and settle in for some pancakes, waffles or French toast, or go for the chicken fried steak slider topped with a fried egg, or the Duck Fat Camper’s Hash.
“These are nice, well-rounded comfort dishes,” Rollins says, “but we do have some healthier choices! We have nine salads, including a very popular garden salad with goat cheese crostini and shaved grilled chicken.”
But Rollins’ go-to favorite is the fried green tomato BLT: a tart, fried green tomato with thick-sliced hickory-smoked bacon, cumin chili aioli, and peach pepper jam on a pretzel bun. The two sliders with fries are just $15—a real deal for the taste buds.
“It’s very popular,” Rollins says. “If I’m taking a slider home, that’s the one I take.”
Don’t pass up the fluffy pull-apart monkey bread with garlic, rosemary, and sea salt. Or for a sweet treat, try the lemon meringue tartlet.
But more than just food, Urban Eats is about people. “What keeps us going every day is the people,” Rollins says. “Most of our staff has been with us since the beginning. We wouldn’t have made it five years without them—and our wonderful customers.” – Marene Gustin
DINING OUT
Best 24-Hour Restaurant
House of Pies
Finalists: Katz’s Deli, Midtown Bar and Grill, Spanish Flowers
Best Bakery
Acadian Bakery (tie), Dessert Gallery (tie)
Finalists: La Sicilia, Michael’s Cookie Jar
Best Barbecue
The Pit Room
Finalists: Brookstreet BBQ, Goode Company, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Pinkerton’s Barbecue
Best Breakfast
Baby Barnaby’s
Finalists: Breakfast Klub, Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Snooze–An A.M. Eatery
Best British
Red Lion Pub
Finalists: Black Labrador Pub, McGonigel’s Mucky Duck
Best Brunch
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine (tie), Hamburger Mary’s (tie)
Finalists: The Classic, Urban Eats
Best Cafe
Barnaby’s Cafe
Finalists: Brasil, Common Bond Café & Bakery
Best Cajun
BB’s Tex-Orleans
Finalist: Ragin’ Cajun Restaurant
Best Central/South American
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Finalist: Tasty Arepa
Best Chinese
P. King Chinese Food
Finalists: Ambassador, China Garden,
Three Six Nine (3-6-9)
Best Cuban
El Rey
Finalist: Cafe Piquet
Best Deli
Katz’s Deli
Finalists: Kenny & Ziggy’s, New York Deli & Coffee Shop
Best Dessert
Acadian Bakers (tie), Dessert Gallery (tie)
Finalists: La Sicilia, Rita’s Italian Ice
Best Food Truck
Taqueria Adrian
Finalists: Bernie’s Burger Bus, The Waffle Bus
Best French
Bistro Le Cep
Finalist: La Table
Best Greek
Niko Niko’s
Finalist: Theo’s
Best Hamburger
Hamburger Mary’s
Finalists: Acadian Bakery, Burger Joint, Lankford’s Grocery & Market
Best Hot Dog
Good Dog Houston–Montrose
Finalist: JCI Grill
Best Indian
Khyber
Finalists: Indika, Kiran’s
Best Italian
Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie), Riva’s (tie)
Finalist: Maggiano’s Little Italy
Best Japanese
Uchi
Finalists: Oishii, Roka Akor
Best Lunch Spot
Jenni’s Noodle House (tie), Urban Eats (tie)
Finalists: Barnaby’s Café, Maggiano’s Little Italy
Best Mediterranean
Fadi’s
Finalists: Aladdin, DiMassi’s
Best Mexican
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Finalists: El Real, El Tiempo
Best Middle Eastern
Fadi’s
Finalist: Aladdin
Best New Restaurant
Bisou
Finalists: BCN Taste & Tradition, Nobie’s
Best Pizza
Bollo
Finalists: Pepperoni’s, Pi Pizza, Star Pizza
Best Place for a Romantic Date
Rainbow Lodge
Finalists: Eddie V’s, Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, La Table
Best Place to Celebrate
Hamburger Mary’s
Finalists: Boheme, Pearl Bar
Best Restaurant for Cheap Eats
Jenni’s Noodle House
Finalists: Barnaby’s, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Urban Eats, Whataburger
Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining
Rainbow Lodge
Finalists: La Table, State of Grace, Tony’s
Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining
Cedar Creek
Finalists: Backstreet Cafe, Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room
Best Seafood
Truluck’s
Finalists: Goode Company Seafood, McCormick & Schmick’s, Pappadeaux
Best Steak House
Perry’s Steakhouse
Finalists: B&B Butchers, Morton’s Steak House, Ritual
Best Steak Night at a Bar
Free Grillin’ at George
Finalists: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Pearl Bar
Best Sushi
Roka Akor
Finalists: Kata Robata, Oishii
Best Thai
Khun Kay Thai
Finalists: Naam Khao Thai Kitchen, Rim Tanon
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Field of Greens
Finalists: Govinda’s, Tarka Indian Kitchen
Best Vietnamese
Thien An
Finalists: Cali Sandwich, Mai’s
Friendliest Restaurant Staff
Riva’s
Finalists: Barnaby’s, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Hamburger Mary’s
DRINKS & SPIRITS
Club or Restaurant with Best Happy Hour
Houston Eagle
Finalists: Crocker Bar, George Your Country Sports Bar, JR’s Bar & Grill
Club or Restaurant with the Best Margarita
JR’s Bar & Grill
Finalists: 1308 Annex, Hamburger Mary’s, Houston Eagle
Club or Restaurant with the Best Martini
Guava Lamp
Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill, Warren’s Inn
Favorite Brand of Beer
Bud Light
Finalists: 8th Wonder, Eureka Heights, Karbach
Favorite Brand of Liquor
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Finalists: Crown Royal, Deep Eddy Vodka, Don Anastacio Tequila
Favorite Female Bartender
Sarah Tompkins Gutierrez
Finalists: Kashmir Cortave, Mya Ross, Reyna Rodriguez
Favorite Male Bartender
Matthew Friar
Finalists: Colton Gaul, David Truong, Anthony Uncensored, Travis Webb
Favorite Wine Bar
Bacco
Finalists: Boheme, Postino
Comments