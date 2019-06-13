Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 13–16, 2019









Thursday, June 13

• At 6 p.m., join Lambda NextGen at the Alley Theatre for ActOut featuring The Three Musketeers. Meet Houston LGBTQ professionals at a complimentary reception which will be followed by the play. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., meet Pride Forum at The Council on Recovery to learn where City Council District C candidates stand on LGBTQ issues. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to the MATCH for a screening of Coming Out. Presented by Goethe Pop Up Houston, the 1989 film is the first and only feature about gay life every produced in communist East Germany. More info here.

Friday, June 14

• At 6 p.m., Senator Kyrsten Sinema visits Houston to celebrate Pride with the Harris County Democratic Party. Join Sinema, the first openly bisexual Senator in U.S. history, and the HCDP to honor Harris County’s LGBTQ elected officials. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Book of Love performs at White Oak Music Hall. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with the band’s founding member Susan Ottaviano. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., queer performance artist and LGBTQ rights activist ALOK hosts a Pride party at Halo in College station. The nonbinary icon by queer artists from across Texas, and proceeds for the event will go to trans and gender non-conforming students at Texas A&M University. More info here.

• Also at 8 p.m., Pride Houston hosts its inaugural Genderless Cocktail Party at WeWork. Hosted by Angel Iman and Ian Snyder-Blake, the party celebrates trans, gender non-conforming, asexual, intersex individuals. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Austin bands Caleb De Casper and Cheap Wave celebrate the release of their first EPs with a performance at Notsuoh. The bands will be joined by Houston bands the Space Kiddettes and Branagan. More info here.

Saturday, June 15

• At 2 p.m., Pride Houston and Lesbians of Color present Baewatch x Salvation, the official pool party for Houston’s LGBTQ Pride celebration. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., Hardy & Nance Studios presents its Pride Art Show. Participating artists will use their art as a positive form of expression against discrimination and violence by promoting dignity and equality within the LGBTQ community. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston celebrates 40 years with a performance at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the GMCH. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., go to the Station Theater for The Gay Agenda: A Queer Comedy & Improv show benefitting HATCH Youth at the Montrose Center. More info here.

Sunday, June 16

• At noon, Pride Houston presents From the Root: A Sunday Funday Brunch at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Online tickets for the official Pride Houston brunch event have already sold out, but there will be a number of tickets available at the door. More info here.

• At 5 p.m., visit Michael’s OutPost for the 2019 Daddy of Montrose Contest. Celebrate the stepping down of Ryan Ripcord as the current Daddy of Montrose, and cheer on this year’s contestants. More info here.